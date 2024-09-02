Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 2, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Tank is a 2-year-old, 70-pound ball of fun that is house-trained and crate-trained. Although he likes children, Tank sometimes forgets his size, so he would do best with older children. Tank is smart and sweet but needs work on his leash manners. To meet Tank, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mooch is an 18-month-old tabby that was found as a stray. He is a bit shy in new environments, but Mooch’s sweet personality comes out as he builds trust. Once Mooch is comfortable, he enjoys attention and will roll around for pettings. Mooch needs a patient adopter who sees his potential. To meet Mooch, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Jacy is a loving, 7-year old pittie mix who was adopted from the shelter as a puppy. After being found as a stray numerous times, her family surrendered her back to the shelter. Jacy loves her people and is anxious when she can’t be with them. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Nelson is a sweet, domestic shorthaired mix who is about 3 years old. Nelson had all his teeth removed due to their poor condition. He is super loving and wants undivided attention. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Wellie is a fun-loving feline who is always up for cuddles, bird watching and playing with anything that rolls or wiggles. She gets along well with other cats, and even friendly dogs, as long as they respect her personal space. Wellie is kid-friendly, too. To meet Wellie, visit forgetmenotrescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Spooky is a loyal shadow who loves following his humans around. Spooky is extremely friendly and loves cats and kids, making him the perfect addition to any family. When he’s not busy being a social butterfly, he likes to play with toy mice or trick-or-treating room to room to find catnip-flavored treats. He also likes lounging in laps, making him the ideal cuddle buddy. To meet Spooky, visit forgetmenotrescue.com/adoptables.