Big Apple restaurant in Joliet granted a liquor license

The Big Apple restaurant in Joliet plans to add drinks to the menu.

The Joliet City Council last week approved a liquor license for the restaurant at 106 N. Larkin Ave.

The Big Apple also will be open later into dinner hours.

Deputy Liquor Commissioner Kevin Kelly told the council that the plan is to extend Big Apple business hours until 9 p.m. The restaurant has been open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast and lunch.

