New Joliet District 86 administrator learns former students are district employees

Judith Nash, left, looks over photos with her former students Evan Giardina and Amanda Tancl at Hufford Junior High School on Friday, August 23, 2024 in Joliet. 31 years later, all three work for District 86. (Gary Middendorf)

A new administrator at Joliet Public Schools District 86 is enjoying a “class reunion” with two former students, who also work for the district.

Judith Nash, District 86′s assistant superintendent of human resources and labor relations, started her career in 1991 by teaching two years at Hufford Junior High School and then one year at Sandburg Elementary School, both in Joliet.

“She got to know us as people.” — Amanda Tancl, interventionist teacher at Hufford Junior High School in Joliet and former student of Judith Nash

Amanda Tancl and Evan Giardina were Nash’s students at Hufford during Nash’s first year of teaching. Tancl is now an interventionist teacher at Hufford and Giardina is a custodian at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

Nash said she was thrilled to reconnect since her students always “brought me so much joy.”

Judith Nash, left, looks over a yearbook with her former students Amanda Tancl and Evan Giardina at Hufford Junior High School on Friday, August 23, 2024 in Joliet. 31 years later, all three work for District 86. (Gary Middendorf)

“It’s one of the most rewarding things any teacher can experience,” Nash said.

Nash said Tancl was a diligent and organized student, who stacked books on her desk from largest to smallest, and who was always “game for anything we did.”

“We did a lot of projects,” Nash said. “And sometimes she was the leader.”

Tancl was also one of the few girls in that particular class and Nash recalled thinking at the time, “Oh, gosh, this poor girl, surrounded by all these boys.”

“But she always handled them very well from a nurturing perspective,” Nash said.

Amanda Tancl, left, had a photo of herself in the 1992-93 yearbook at Hufford Junior High School in Joliet. Now, 31 years later, Amanda Tancl and her former Hufford teacher Judith Nash work for District 86. (Gary Middendorf)

Tancl, who’s in her 23rd year with District 86 (including 17 years as an ELA teacher), said Nash was a fun, caring teacher, who engaged students with interactive projects. Tancl said one project was videotaping a commercial around a product she invented – although Tancl has since forgotten the name of her product.

But interactive projects are not what made Nash memorable to Tancl.

“It was the way she cared for us,” Tancl said. “She got to know us as people. I try to do the same for my students. I think sometimes that’s more important than the subject.”

Nash said she saw Giardina’s name on paperwork soon after she was hired and immediately remembered him, she said.

Evan Giardina, center, had his picture taken by his teacher Judith Nash in 1992 at Hufford Junior High School in Joliet. Now, 31 years later, Giardina and Nash both work for District 86. (Gary Middendorf)

“That was exciting to see he was around and having success in this environment,” Nash said.

Giardina said he learned the basics of research and public speaking – skills he uses in life – by creating models and presenting reports in Nash’s class. He loved learning about Nash’s family history, especially Nash being related to the real Chef Boyardee.

He’s honored Nash remembered them and that their growth was mutual.

“Apparently I was a good kid, and apparently I left a good impression,” Giardina said. “You want to see yourself grow but also see your teacher grow. I think that’s very important – not to stay in one spot but to be able to grow.”

Evan Giardina looks over a 1992-93 Hufford yearbook he helped put together when he was in seventh grade in Judith Nash’s Yearbook Club at Hufford Junior High School on Friday, August 23, 2024 in Joliet. Now, 31 years later, Giardina and Nash both work for District 86. (Gary Middendorf)

A passion for teaching and law

After spending three years at District 86, Nash went to Reed-Custer Community Unit School District 255-U in Braidwood for a short time. Nash also attended the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law at night from 1992 to 1996.

“I taught during the day and went to school during the evening,” Nash said.

Nash’s late father, Anthony S. Zito Jr., had taught at John Marshall Law School in Chicago for 32 years. Nash’s late mother, Joanne Zito, returned to school at age 32 to become a teacher. So teaching and law became Nash’s two passions, she said.

“Somewhere along my career path, I wanted to bring those two things together,” Nash said.

Nash served as an assistant principal at Indian Prairie School District 204, Guardian Ad Litem at the River Valley Justice Center and an adjunct professor at Benedictine University in Lisle before going to Valley View Community Unit School District 365U in 2004.

“You want to see yourself grow but also see your teacher grow. I think that’s very important.” — Evan Giardina, custodian at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and former student of Judith Nash

At Valley View, Nash worked in a variety of positions through the years: assistant principal, professional development coordinator, director of professional development and assistant superintendent of human resources.

When Nash’s current role opened up at District 86, she said she applied with the attitude of, “If I get it, great. If I don’t, that’s fine, too.”

But learning she landed the job was a “surreal” and “full circle” moment for Nash, she said.

“Joliet was and is a great place to be,” Nash said. “I’m excited just to be back.”