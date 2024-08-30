Joliet robbery defendant was on pretrial release under SAFE-T Act

A Joliet man charged with a robbery had been released from jail under an electronic monitoring court order in a separate gun-related case filed last year, court records show.

Domonique Loggins, 34, has been charged with the Aug. 24 aggravated robbery of a 25-year-old man who had just left Harrah’s Casino in Joliet. He was found wearing electronic monitoring device at the time his arrest, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Loggins is accused of participating in the attack and robbery of the man with three other suspects. Prosecutors said the suspects stole $1,500 in cash, an iPhone and a backpack from the man.

Officers responded to the incident at 8 p.m. on a Saturday. Under the most recent electronic monitoring court order for Loggins, he was allowed movement only for work purposes between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

The director of the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services did not respond to a message with questions about Loggins as of Friday. The office handles GPS monitoring for Will County defendants.

On Sept. 27, 2023, Loggins was allowed jail release under the cashless bail provision of the SAFE-T Act. The law had taken effect statewide more than a week before his release.

At the time, Loggins was charged with several several gun-related offenses, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Loggins unsuccessfully motioned for a reduction of his $200,000 bond before requesting his release under the new law.

Prosecutors alleged officers found Loggins in a vehicle that contained a 9 mm handgun modified with a switch device that allowed it to fire automatically. They alleged the gun also had a 50-round drum attached to it with live rounds in the magazine.

While Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius found Loggins was charged with offenses eligible for detention, he determined there were conditions of pretrial release that could mitigate Loggins’ dangerousness and flight risk, court records show.

Cornelius initially ordered Loggins to submit to electronic monitoring and not leave his residence unless it was for meeting with his attorney, court appearances, medical treatment or religious services.

Harrah's Casino and Hotel in Joliet. A 25-year-old man had been attacked and robbed on Aug. 24, 2024 after leaving the casino, according to Joliet police officials. Domonique Loggins, 34, has been charged with the robbery of the man. (Shaw Media)

Loggins’ attorney, Chuck Bretz, requested several modifications to Cornelius’ court order to allow his client to travel for job interviews and then work at his job in New Lenox. Cornelius granted those requests.

On March 25, Cornelius granted Bretz’s request to allow Loggins “movement for work purposes between the hours of 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday,” court records show.

On July 29, Loggins failed to appear in court. But after Loggins made an appearance on Aug. 5, prosecutors withdrew their request for a warrant for his arrest, according to the court docket.

Following Loggins’ arrest on the robbery charge, Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins found Loggins was too dangerous for jail release and no conditions could mitigate that danger. He ordered Loggins to remain in jail.