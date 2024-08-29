Joliet police take person of interest in custody after west side shooting

A person of interest was taken into custody in Joliet after officers responded to a second call of shots fired at area of The Birches apartments, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Thursday morning at The Birches apartments in the 2300 block of White Birch Lane, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English. No injuries were reported, he said.

A person of interest is in custody and charges are pending, he said.

English said the investigation of the incident remains “fluid” as of 2:20 p.m. Thursday. He plans to provide more information later on Thursday afternoon.

At 11:08 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the same area but found no victims injured or property damaged in the incident, English said. Spent shell casings were recovered by officers, he said.

On May 29, Tenzell Terry, 25, was found shot to death at a parking lot at The Birches. Officers found more than 20 spent shell casings at the scene.