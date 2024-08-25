Police investigate shots fired at Joliet Hampton Inn

Joliet — Joliet Police officers responded to the Joliet Motel 6 late Saturday after a report of gunshots.

Officers arrived at the motel, at 3551 Mall Loop Drive, about 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and found spent shell casings on the ground near the entrance to the parking lot.

After further investigation it was discovered that the exterior of the neighboring Hampton Inn, at 3355 Mall Loop Drive, had been struck by multiple gunshots.

No injuries were reported.

The motel incident follows a series of shots-fired incidents in recent months that have resulted in damage to buildings and vehicles, but no injuries or fatalities, including a similar incident at D’Arcy Hyundai in Joliet earlier in August.

Anyone with footage or information about the Motel 6 incident is encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.