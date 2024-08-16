Vehicles at D’Arcy Hyundai in Joliet damaged in shooting

Joliet — Joliet police responded to another report of gunfire damaging property, this time at D’Arcy Hyundai.

Officers were called to the dealership in the 2000 block of Essington Road at 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 for a report of multiple vehicles damaged on the lot.

According to a statement released by police, three vehicles were struck by gunfire on the southeast portion of the dealership, which is owned by Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy. All three vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

Officers reported that they conducted a canvass of the area and determined that the gunfire originated away from the dealership property.

The incident is one in a growing series of shootings in Joliet, many of which have resulted in damage to vehicles and residences. Investigations of multiple incidents are ongoing.

Police have asked anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division or to visit the Will County Crime Stoppers website, if they wish to remain anonymous.