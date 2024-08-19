2 arrests made in shooting at D’Arcy Hyundai in Joliet

A young man from Indiana and a teen were arrested after they were charged with recklessly firing a gun at parking lot of the Joliet mayor’s dealership, police said.

Terrance Petty, 23, of Gary, Indiana, and a 15-year-old male were identified as suspects last Tuesday at Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy’s dealership in the 2000 block of Essington Road, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When asked why Petty was allegedly firing a gun at the dealership, English said the motive is “unknown.”

Three vehicles were struck by gunfire on the southeast portion of the dealership, which is owned by D’Arcy, Joliet police officials said. All three vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the shooting.

About 5:10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Louis Joliet Mall for a report of a man possessing a handgun while inside the mall, English said.

Officers found Petty with a handgun and took him into custody, English said.

As Petty was being transported to the police department, he was “questioned in reference to the shooting that damaged vehicles at D’Arcy Hyundai,” English said.

“Petty indicated his involvement in the shooting,” English said.

D’Arcy Hyundai dealership at 2000 Essington Road in Joliet on Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo. by Felix Sarver)

Petty was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property, English said.

On Monday morning, a 15-year-old male was taken into custody at Plainfield Academy, 23930 Lockport St., Plainfield, for questioning, English said.

The teen was taken to River Valley Detention Center in Joliet on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage to property, English said.