Sen. Hastings backs new Illinois law that brings residents closer to state digital IDs

Pictured is the sign for the Secretary of State driver and vehicle services facility in Joliet, Illinois. (Denise Unland)

A new law led by state Sen. Michael E. Hastings, D-Frankfort, and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias opens the door for Illinois drivers to have their driver’s licenses on their phones.

House Bill 4592 was signed into law and will allow the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office to create a program and the technology to give Illinois residents the option of receiving a digital copy of their ID or driver’s license. The law will take effect Jan. 1.

A key feature of the law is the requirement that mobile driver’s licenses and IDs use an electronic credential system to certify that there is no requirement for individuals to surrender possession of their mobile device to the requesting party.

This ensures that residents always maintain control and privacy over their mobile devices. Additionally, an individual displaying their mobile driver’s license or ID would not constitute consent to have the device searched, further safeguarding the user’s privacy.