Jimmy John’s now open on Caton Farm Road in Joliet

Plainfield now has three Jimmy John's sandwich shops open. (Beck Diefenbach)

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is now open at 7825 Caton Farm Road in Joliet according to the Gas N Wash Facebook page, which shares the same address.

The area is far west Joliet bordering Plainfield.

Plainfield has two Jimmy John’s locations: 12632 S. Route 59 and 15420 Route 59 Unit 102, according to the Jimmy John’s website.

For more information, including menu and store hours, visit locations.jimmyjohns.com/il/plainfield.

