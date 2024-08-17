Joliet police help Special Olympics Illinois with Tip-A-Cop event

Local law enforcement is teaming up with Texas Roadhouse in Joliet to encourage donations for Special Olympics Illinois on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Rob Winner)

As Special Olympics Illinois nears the end of its summer sports schedule, Texas Roadhouse in Joliet will team up with local police to raise money for the organization.

The fundraiser is part of a statewide effort with multiple Texas Roadhouse locations holding fundraisers the same week.

The Joliet Texas Roadhouse location will hold its Tip-A-Cop event from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at 3151 Tonti Drive.

Police will help serve guests at the Tip-A-Cop event and collect donations for Special Olympics Illinois. Over the past nine years, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across Illinois have raised more than $645,000 at these events for Special Olympics.