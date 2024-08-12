Will County Pets of the Week: Aug. 12, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Grace is a happy-go-lucky 80-pound-terrier that really needs a loving home, as she was bred for years. She still likes everyone she meets, gives kisses and enjoys belly rubs. Grace is trusting and loves children. She has a cuddly and calm personality and gets along with dogs with similar demeanors. She needs adopters who will show her what real love is. To meet Grace, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Jennipur and Jessicat are long-haired, very vocal 6-year-old cats that are bonded and need a forever home together. They lost the only home they ever had after their owner died, so they are very attached to each other. They get along with other cats in their foster home but need a home without dogs. To meet Jennipur and Jessicat, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Link is a terrier mix that is about 3 years old. He was found as a stray and never reclaimed. Link is an active dog that loves walks and enjoys attention and treats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Smokey is a young cat that was abandoned at a campsite. Concerned campers took care of him and brought him to the humane society. He was thin and scared at first but has gained weight and loves attention and treats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Fawn is curious and loves to frolic with toys and kick around little balls. She loves to snuggle with people and fur-siblings, especially at bedtime. Fawn is shy at first, but with patience, she soon shows her loving side. To meet Fawn, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Oakley is the epitome of relaxation and the ultimate window-watcher. He likes to snuggle, does well with kids and also loves spending time alone, making him a good fit for any family. He’s the perfect cat for anyone seeking a mellow, affectionate companion. To meet Oakley, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.