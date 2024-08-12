Joliet woman dies from injuries following ATV crash

At 5:29 p.m. Aug; 4, Joliet police responded to Howland Drive and Hadrian Drive in Joliet after receiving a report of a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. (Stock image)

A young Joliet woman has died from injuries she suffered a week ago in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

Violeta Lara, 18, was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lara had been hospitalized there for her injuries from the accident.

At 5:29 p.m. Aug; 4, Joliet police responded to Howland Drive and Hadrian Drive in Joliet after receiving a report of a crash involving an ATV, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Following a preliminary investigation, Joliet police determined that an 18-year-old woman, later identified as Lara, was driving an ATV with a 15-year-old boy sitting behind her, police said.

When Lara attempted to turn at an intersection, the ATV overturned and both she and a passenger fell from the vehicle. Lara suffered serious injuries.

She was initially taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet by Joliet Fire Department personnel but was flown later that evening to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

The boy was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash investigation should call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.