Young woman seriously injured in ATV crash Sunday in Joliet

Joliet police are investigating a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle that seriously injured an 18-year-old woman.

At 5:29 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police responded to Howland Drive and Hadrian Drive in Joliet after receiving a report of a crash involving an ATV, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Following a preliminary investigation, Joliet police determined that the 18-year-old woman was driving an ATV with a 15-year-old boy sitting behind her, according to the release.

When the driver attempted to turn at an intersection, the ATV overturned and both occupants fell from the vehicle, according to the release. The woman sustained serious injuries, according to the release.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the woman to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet, according to the release. The woman was airlifted later that evening to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, according to the release.

The boy was not injured in the crash, according to the release.

“It is believed no other vehicles were involved,” according to the release. “The roadway was closed while members of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit This crash remains under active investigation.”

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash investigation should call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.