IDOT schedules Will County hearing for I-55 project at Lorenzo Road

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Thursday to present plans for improvements along Interstate 55 at Lorenzo Road and at Route 129 in Will County.

The proposed project consists of interchange reconstruction, the addition of auxiliary lanes and drainage improvements, according to a news release from IDOT.

The project also will involve making a permanent road closure on West Frontage Road at Lorenzo Road and north of Kavanaugh Road, according to IDOT.

The hearing will be an open house format from 3 to 6 p.m. at the William E. Dugan Training Center, Local 150, 19800 W. South Arsenal Road, Wilmington.

Exhibits will be on display, and an audio-visual presentation will be shown continuously during the meeting, according to IDOT. Project team members will be present to discuss the project and answer questions.

A court reporter will be available at the hearing for anyone who wants to make a verbal statement. Comments can be submitted at the hearing or emailed to LorenzoIL129study@gmail.com.

Comments also can be mailed to the Illinois Department of Transportation, Bureau of Programming, Attn: Anna Kutryn, P.E., 201 W. Center Court, Schaumburg, IL, 60196-1096

All comments received by Sept. 16 will become part of the official public hearing record.