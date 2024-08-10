Will County property transfers: March 27 to July 11, 2024

Bolingbrook

Edward Gilbreath to Adrian and Katie Stolecki, Residence at 1390 Glenside Drive, Bolingbrook, $477,000, June 20.

Tony Pfenninger to Nayeem and Mohammad S. Rahmani, Residence at 251 Mallard Landing, Bolingbrook, $368,700, June 25.

Karnail S. Mudahar to Avirajsinh N. and Rasikkunvarba N. Parmar, Residence at 1571 Firethorn St., Bolingbrook, $640,000, May 24.

Will County Sheriff to Josue Canelo, Residence at 616 Lockhurst, Bolingbrook, $266,500, July 2.

Jeffrey M. Johnson to John Obrien, Residence at 1081 Crestwood Lane, Bolingbrook, $275,000, June 27.

Mary C. Mallari to Saif N. Alsamaraie and Zahraa H. Ali, Residence at 2171 Mark Circle, Bolingbrook, $530,000, June 12.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Sreenivas Rao Belavadi Satish and Rati Deshpande, Residence at 2007 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $822,449, June 28.

Jonathan Ross Hood to Brendan Lewis Thayer, Residence at 316 Monterey Drive, Bolingbrook, $294,900, May 17.

Kendall Partners Limited to William D. Kroncke III and Danielle M. Marz, Residence at 1388 Lily Cache Lane, Bolingbrook, $390,000, May 8.

Abdalla Ali to Loriana Verdi Rijana and John D. Tearse, Residence at 238 Tiger St., Bolingbrook, $525,000, July 3.

Harmeet Singh to Michael Lawrence Currie II, Residence at 531 Pontiac Lane, Bolingbrook, $259,000, June 21.

Charlotte Carter to Daniel Cervantes, Residence at 602 Larkspur Drive, Bolingbrook, $380,000, June 7.

Jannette A. De La Cruz to Shunda A. Collins, Residence at 532 Pontiac Lane, Bolingbrook, $230,000, April 26.

Jarrod Wolf to Lauren Ann Ruka and Darren S. Mccutcheon, Residence at 572 Larkspur Drive, Bolingbrook, $400,000, June 17.

Braidwood

Kevin Jones to Shelby L. Koehler, Residence at 541 W. Third St., Braidwood, $230,000, June 26.

Channahon

Tyler Daniel Wilson to Jacob Patrick Meeder, Residence at 22321 S. Joseph Ave., Channahon, $260,000, June 27.

John M. Bee to Chad T. and Jessica A. Stuck, Residence at 25141 W. Liberty Drive, Channahon, $377,500, June 27.

Duane R. Minarich to Kathy A. Brandt, Residence at 23877 W. Sussex Drive, Channahon, $301,000, June 20.

Core Homes LLC to Steven W. Lukesh and Arianna N. DeMarco, Residence at 25701 W. Stonechase Court, Channahon, $578,139, June 11.

Kathy A. Brandt to Peter Jacob and Elise Marie Loduha, Residence at 24711 W. Bluff Road, Channahon, $507,000, June 10.

Crest Hill

Will County Sheriff to Donna Bustami, Residence at 16114 Michigan St., Crest Hill, $224,000, July 9.

Mary M. William to William J. and Patricia A. Jones, Residence at 21562 Wolf Lake Court, Crest Hill, $263,000, July 9.

Jan C. Plettau to Isaiah and Alexandria R. Williams, Residence at 1921 Connie Drive, Crest Hill, $358,000, May 30.

Jaime Perez to Maritza Pineda, Residence at 2361 Bicentennial Ave., Crest Hill, $138,500, May 28.

Kristi Waychoff to Sudhir Myadam, Residence at 21435 Carlton St., Crest Hill, $272,000, March 27.

Jeffrey D. Dukes to Cassandra and Jose Villa, Residence at 1706 Highland Ave., Crest Hill, $250,000, June 13.

Matthew Ryan Appelhans to Kevin P. Bui and Faith Ka Driver, Residence at 2439 Morning Glory Lane, Crest Hill, $280,000, July 1.

Michael J. Kostick Jr. to Cassandra J. Lillwitz, Residence at 2220 Jasmine Drive, Crest Hill, $260,000, May 30.

Elwood

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Tyler G. and Cynthia M. Garnett, Residence at 25405 S. Brandon Road, Elwood, $330,000, June 12.

Frankfort

Amanda M. Cullinan to Anna and Kevin Doyle, Residence at 20645 S. Frankfort Square Road, Frankfort, $331,000, June 21.

John Dees to Deja Christine Smith and Dioblo Smith, Residence at 21641 Higley Court, Frankfort, $485,000, June 5.

Terence Sherrick to Vaidas Revuckas, Residence at 24361 S. Harvest Hills Road, Frankfort, $495,000, July 1.

Frazier Trust to David and Kelly McConnaughey, Residence at 23018 Toscana Drive, Frankfort, $770,000, June 28.

Dontasia Jackson to Ryan McDonald, Residence at 22612 Bear Claw Lane, Frankfort, $705,000, May 21.

Homer Glen

Jeffrey M. Silcox to Muhammed Shuaibi and Dana Raied Abdullah, Residence at 12710 W. Kenmore Court, Homer Glen, $380,000, June 14.

12106 Mackinac LLC to Thomas Funk and Karen Purcell, Residence at 12106 W. Mackinac Road, Homer Glen, $840,000, July 8.

Greek Orthodox Church of Assumption to Krystyna Nowobilski, Residence at 14251 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, $250,000, July 9.

Joliet

Sur Real Estate LLC to Caitlin Wallis, Residence at 1607 Glenwood Ave., Joliet, $236,000, June 21.

Bernice M. Portis to Zarathi Montemayor, Residence at 305 Wilcox St., Joliet, $165,000, May 16.

Vincent K. McGirr to Patricia A. Johnstone and Kelly M. Shideler, Residence at 1454 Regency Ridge Drive, Joliet, $294,900, July 5.

Jorge Diaz to Fernando Porras Valadez and Ma Guadalupe Valadez Gomez, Residence at 1431 E. Cass St., Joliet, $227,000, June 26.

Juan Valle to Elizabeth Duarte and Blanca Guerrero Arenas, Residence at 1305 Loral Ave., Joliet, $206,000, July 2.

James A. Corcoran to Heather B. Suca, Residence at 1319 Cassie Drive, Joliet, $300,000, June 7.

Maria R. Bibian Ortiz to Ma Emilia Villagomez, Residence at 1310 Brown Ave., Joliet, $165,000, May 22.

Jessica Angileri to John C. Sanchez and Alexis M. Jackson, Residence at 311 Morris St., Joliet, $215,000, June 26.

Linda C. Daumber to Madeline M. Mercado Cruz, Residence at 222 Madison St. 413, Joliet, $74,000, June 27.

Miguel Alcantar to Fabian Alexander Gonzalez and Kate Gonzalez, Residence at 519 S. Joliet St., Joliet, $202,000, June 14.

Daniel J. Randich to Alejandro Morales Lomeli, Residence at 4355 Timber Ridge Court, Joliet, $260,000, June 28.

Carrington Mortgage Services L to Isabel M. Lopez and Fernando Manriquez, Residence at 433 Linden Ave., Joliet, $125,000, June 27.

Triple A Enterprises LLC to Angeles Guerrero, Residence at 420 David Ave., Joliet, $185,000, June 24.

VB Investments LLC to Mayted Consuelo Figueroa, Residence at 2408 Grape St., Joliet, $220,000, May 1.

Cleveland S. West to Natasha H. Stupnitski, Residence at 116 Brink Drive, Joliet, $322,000, June 11.

Linda K. Hart to Scott W. and Laurie A. Winchester, Residence at 3315 Blackwater Drive, Joliet, $338,000, June 26.

Caitlin E. Schmidt to Sundeep V. and Jyoti S. Pai, Residence at 1620 Richmond Circle 206, Joliet, $135,000, June 17.

Pearce Trust to Dylan Gnat, Residence at 107 Caterpillar Drive 2a, Joliet, $172,500, June 11.

Barbara M. Sterling to Robert S. Burdick and Patricia A. Quinto, Residence at 1303 Oleary Drive, Joliet, $330,000, June 5.

Gregory Ida to Brian Counter and Rosalia Dominguez Flores, Residence at 113 Stadium Drive, Joliet, $245,000, June 18.

Juan Zamarripa to Nathaniel and Rosemarie Boeing, Residence at 1204 Riverview Drive, Joliet, $310,000, June 21.

Manuel Gordillo to Adrian Calderon, Residence at 202 Earl Ave., Joliet, $189,000, June 28.

Mary Ann Shega to James L. Lautwein Sr., Residence at 1225 Nicholson St., Joliet, $80,000, July 2.

James A. Wascher to Anthony Montiel and Vanessa Jauregui Vargas, Residence at 1810 Addleman St., Joliet, $350,000, June 24.

Lemont

Christopher Alan Shannon to Mujtaba Aidroos, Residence at 1020 Edgewood Court, Lemont, $630,000, June 7.

Callahan Trust to Joseph Amico and Jessa Jasmin Paqueo, Residence at 16602 135th St., Lemont, $410,000, June 27.

Connor Trust to Gitis Sulekaukas, Residence at 12793 Marian Drive, Lemont, $440,000, May 24.

Tcton Development LLC to Gloria Jean Fleenor, Residence at 12268 Copper Ridge Court, Lemont, $618,000, June 28.

Cole J. Carlson to Miguel F. and Edith Gonzalez, Residence at 12824 Campbell Ave., Lemont, $355,000, June 6.

Frank Motola to Jozef G. and Bernadetta Z. Stopka, Residence at 13310 Derby Road, Lemont, $720,000, May 22.

Karlo Trust to Jamie Knutson, Residence at 614 Woodglen Court, Lemont, $599,000, June 11.

Jozeff Stopka to Michael and Wladyslaw Szymanski, Residence at 21 Keepataw Court, Lemont, $535,000, June 21.

Gregory S. Bates to Collin Slattery and Julie Dyer, Residence at 14 E. Division St., Lemont, $438,500, June 24.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Ahmad Rashid and Hamama Tul Bushra, Residence at 14940 131st St., Lemont, $930,000, June 21.

Lockport

Second City Renewal LLC to Salvador Reyes, Residence at 406 North Ave., Lockport, $109,000, June 21.

William J. Butler to Lazaro Lopez IV, Residence at 1005 Adams St., Lockport, $345,000, June 14.

Michael Lucia to Joseph C. and Jacqueline J. Karczewski, Residence at 1114 Michael St., Lockport, $449,900, July 8.

Joseph Doyle to Paul C. Buti, Residence at 325 E. 17th St., Lockport, $304,000, June 21.

Denise Hayes to Paul A. Putong, Residence at 16458 W. 147th Place, Lockport, $232,000, June 26.

Norton Family Trust to Patrick K. Coleman, Residence at 428 E. 18th St., Lockport, $305,000, June 26.

MD Properties LLC to Michael Raymond Bush, Residence at 1302 S. State St., Lockport, $420,000, July 2.

Manhattan

Andrew Vlasic to Stephen and Heather Hartmann, Residence at 16271 Celtic Circle, Manhattan, $480,000, June 21.

Lyndsey E. Schumacher to Kyle Bataoel, Residence at 25001 S. McCormick Way, Manhattan, $311,500, June 28.

Distinctive Homebuilders Limited to Michael and Diane McIntosh, Residence at 24008 S. William Drive, Manhattan, $513,886, June 20.

Lucinda Zarembka to Michael Garetto and Charlene Ruolo Garetto, Residence at 25552 S. Riley Erin Road, Manhattan, $351,000, June 14.

Franklin Forsythe II to Stephen Quigley and Randi Lynn Quigley, Residence at 320 W. North St., Manhattan, $185,000, July 1.

Minooka

Ryan Lindaur to Joshua Thompson and Mongohnay Marshall, Residence at 235 Edgewood Drive, Minooka, $428,000, June 19.

Mokena

Eric Trautvetter to Djafar Belahcel, Residence at 12023 Ashbrook Lane, Mokena, $1.2 million, June 24.

Marlene L. Karpus to Sharon Jefferson, Residence at 18743 Wren Circle, Mokena, $383,000, June 19.

Robert D. Nolan to James and Amy Bjes, Residence at 19509 Maggies Way, Mokena, $650,000, June 28.

John Tyler to Roberto and Ana C. Lopez, Residence at 19309 Tramore Lane, Mokena, $335,000, July 8.

New Lenox

Daniel Lewis to Michael W. and Erin L. Dammer, Residence at 223 Ian Ave., New Lenox, $530,000, June 26.

Jacob Zacry Kobylarczyk to Brooke Parker, Residence at 1075 Sweetwater Trail, New Lenox, $610,000, June 24.

Libby Vasquez to Kristy Zabrodski, Residence at 215 Colony Lane, New Lenox, $435,000, June 24.

Tomas Ripskis to Kaitlyn Neiheisel and Thaddeus Flynn, Residence at 610 Crescenzo Court D, New Lenox, $200,500, June 17.

Bradley S. Cain to John and Joyce Kleinaitis, Residence at 1830 Pennington Court, New Lenox, $900,000, June 21.

Haven Acres LLC to Joanne Paul, Residence at 584 Prairie Crossing Drive, New Lenox, $449,000, June 17.

Flaherty Builders Inc. to Brian J. and Rebecca S. Mcmahon, Residence at 1839 Santo Drive, New Lenox, $673,221, July 2.

Kevin Yanong to James A. Martinez, Residence at 1009 Grandview Drive, New Lenox, $440,000, July 5.

Kimberly Dahlman to Perla and Eri Alcantara, Residence at 116 S. Pine St., New Lenox, $285,000, May 29.

Plainfield

Bryce Daden Goll to Hikmat Mastaliyev, Residence at 24096 Pear Tree Circle, Plainfield, $280,000, June 27.

Core Homes LLC to Lavan D. Lacy, Residence at 2310 Red Hawk Drive, Plainfield, $432,000, June 24.

Christopher S. Thomas to Scott Pedziewiatr and Maria Bullard, Residence at 2214 Candlewood Drive, Plainfield, $370,000, June 18.

Brittany K. Buckley to Adam Joseph Hollo, Residence at 4150 Rivertowne Drive, Plainfield, $275,000, June 17.

Brian W. Kulka to John and Melinda Holcomb, Residence at 2503 Clear Creek Drive, Plainfield, $373,000, June 26.

Janice A. Smith to Joel Jimenez and Inocencia Arce, Residence at 21800 W. Old Renwick Road, Plainfield, $305,000, May 19.

Aaron R. Ball to Brenden Bowman, Residence at 16121 S. George Court, Plainfield, $403,000, May 22.

S & G Custom Homes & Remodeling to Kristoffer S. Farrar, Residence at 25939 W. Prairie Hill Lane, Plainfield, $73,000, July 1.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Matthew A. and Emily A. Kagan, Residence at 16109 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $560,000, July 9.

Will County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 14535 Colonial Parkway, Plainfield, $416,500, July 11.

Andrei Taran to Rajashiva Ramalingam and Shakthi Priya Dhakshinamoorthy, Residence at 25140 Constitution Court, Plainfield, $535,000, June 3.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Felix Varughese Philip and Asha Mary Felix, Residence at 2012 Legacy Pointe Blvd., Plainfield, $459,990, June 19.

Stephen R. Clason to Margaret Fitzpatrick, Residence at 20952 S. Olive St., Plainfield, $405,000, June 25.

Timothy A. Coulman to Karim Ashiq Ali and Juanita Patricia Sanchez Garcia, Residence at 11413 S. Kristi Drive, Plainfield, $521,500, June 12.

Nowoj Trust to Betty L. Carr, Residence at 13744 S. Ironwood Drive, Plainfield, $385,000, June 24.

John T. White to Michael J. and Erin Lhotka, Residence at 13715 S. Quail Run Drive, Plainfield, $450,000, April 23.

Nathan Remaly to Kevin and Bridget Principato, Residence at 13035 Stockton Ave., Plainfield, $526,000, June 7.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Huyen T. Nguyen, Residence at 14915 S. Greenbriar Drive, Plainfield, $524,990, July 10.

Romeoville

Timothy Allen to Moria Vaughan, Residence at 1240 Le Moyne Ave., Romeoville, $311,000, May 31.

George M. Lichtenberger to Karen Christine Turner, Residence at 56 Kentland Drive, Romeoville, $330,000, June 19.

Henry K. Jablonski to Ion Profiri, Residence at 430 N. Anna Lane, Romeoville, $435,000, July 3.

Dexter Ibitoye to Carlos Sotelo Pineda and Araceli Velez Sotelo, Residence at 1565 Baytree Drive, Romeoville, $345,000, June 28.

John Severin to Daniel Atherton, Residence at 419 Laurel Ave., Romeoville, $210,500, May 3.

Porus Trust to Bridgette Hurley, Residence at 219 Healy Ave., Romeoville, $225,000, June 21.

Devin Nixon Davis to Francesca Carlock, Residence at 411 Laurel Ave., Romeoville, $240,000, June 13.

Daniel R. Ciprian to Jake E. Tisza, Residence at 1731 Sierra Trail, Romeoville, $217,500, July 1.

Christina Toomer to Adrian Talpa, Residence at 182 Malibu Drive M1302, Romeoville, $275,000, June 26.

Shorewood

Caryl A. Johnson Trustee Johnson to Joseph A. Vallera, Residence at 1720 Fieldstone Drive N, Shorewood, $254,900, July 1.

Rola Saleh to Vullnet Maksuti and Saranda Maksuti, Residence at 316 Cronin Blvd., Shorewood, $484,900, June 7.

Frank Kovel to Joseph P. Colon, Residence at 22517 S. River Road, Shorewood, $375,000, July 2.

Guadalupe Chaparro to Walter Wyatt Isenberger and Evelin Rodriguez Guzman, Residence at 200 Westshore Drive, Shorewood, $240,000, April 11.

Wilmington

Ashley Pawlak to Dawn Whalen and Wayne Vogt, Residence at 176 Eon Lane, Wilmington, $198,000, July 5.

Lucas Clennon to Michael and Sophia Janke, Residence at 405 E. Kankakee River Drive, Wilmington, $212,000, July 5.

Cheryl Boer Trustee Boer to Angelina Incavo, Residence at 209 N. Mitchell St., Wilmington, $180,000, May 22.

Kotini Homes LLC to Anthony and Tara Dabulskis, Residence at 213 N. Main St., Wilmington, $158,000, June 17.

Matthew M. Antons to Kyle J. Palmer and David A. Brannon, Residence at 407 Daniels St., Wilmington, $180,000, June 20.