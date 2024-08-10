Joliet Junior College has no reopening date for City Center Campus

A metal covering for the rooftop HVAC system at the Joliet Junior College City Center Campus blew onto Cass Street in downtown Joliet during a July 14 storm. (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Junior College City Center Campus building is not likely to reopen by the start of the fall semester Aug. 19.

Joliet Junior College this week approved repairs to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at its City Center Campus but does not yet have a date for when the building will reopen.

The building has been closed since a metal covering for the HVAC system was blown off the roof of the building and onto the roof of the neighboring Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 during a July 14 storm that produced high winds in downtown Joliet.

“We’ve been working diligently to bring the building back online,” spokeswoman Kelly Rohder-Tonelli said. “We’ve also developed contingencies since it does not look like the building will be fully operational for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 19.”

JJC will continue to conduct City Center Campus programs remotely or at alternative sites until repairs are completed, Rohder-Tonelli said.

The JJC Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Tuesday and approved repairs that will cost $223,651.

The money will be spent to repair an automation system used to circulate fresh air through the building, Rohder-Tonelli said.

The system was damaged in the storm, necessitating the closure of the building.

JJC has not yet hired a contractor to replace the rooftop unit that blew off the building, but the project has been put out to bid, Rohder-Tonelli said.