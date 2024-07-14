Storm damages buildings in downtown Joliet

A Sunday morning storm damaged buildings in downtown Joliet. Debris from one building is seen in the area of Chicago and Cass streets. (Provided by Joliet Police Departent)

A Sunday morning storm damaged buildings in downtown Joliet and knocked trees onto roads that have been closed.

At least a portion of one building fell in the area of Cass and Chicago streets.

Numerous buildings were damaged, including the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66, Sgt. Dwayne Engish, spokesman for the Joliet Police Department, said.

Police said the damages were heaviest in east and central sections of Joliet. Several roads are now closed due to fallen trees and debris.

“Citizens are urged to avoid travel if possible to allow for emergency responders to begin clean up,” police advised on the Joliet Police Department Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.