Joliet names community development director

The city of Joliet has named Dustin Anderson as its community development director.

Anderson already has been serving as a consultant since April 22 to oversee the department that includes several services, including planning, neighborhood services, building permits, inspections and economic development.

Anderson previously was town manager in Munster, Indiana, the top administrative position in that municipality where he oversaw all departments, according to a news release from the city of Joliet.

The city of Joliet announced Anderson’s appointment on Monday.

“The city is fortunate to have found a person with Dustin’s unique background, expertise and long list of accomplishments to fill this important position,” City Manager Beth Beatty said in the release. “He has been involved in municipal operations since 2006 and has proven his ability to lead the department successfully the past several months. We are delighted he has accepted the position to be a part of the transformational change Joliet is experiencing.”

Anderson’s achievements in Munster included the first revision of the municipality’s development code in 30 years and oversight of more than $100 million in commercial development through public-private partnerships, according to the release.

Anderson holds a master of public affairs degree from the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs and a bachelor of arts in political science and criminal justice from Indiana University.

He replaces Eva-Marie Tropper, who left in March in what was officially a resignation.

Both Tropper and former Economic Development Director Cesar Suarez, who worked under Tropper, left the same day in a week in which City Council members criticized economic development efforts at a public meeting. They received severance packages as they left.

Suarez’s position was filled by Paulina Martinez in May.