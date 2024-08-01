Joliet fires interim City Attorney Chris Regis

Former interim Joliet City Attorney Chris Regis (left) seen at a Joliet City Council meeting earlier this year with City Manager Beth Beatty. Regis was discharged from his job on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Bob Okon)

Joliet has discharged interim City Attorney Chris Regis, who has been on the city’s legal staff since 2016 and at one time was the city’s inspector general.

Regis left the city staff on Thursday, city spokeswoman Rosemaria DiBenedetto said.

“He has separated from the city,” DiBenedetto said.

The new interim city attorney is Todd Lenzie, an assistant city attorney on the legal staff. He is the third interim city attorney in the past year.

Regis would not comment on the matter.

He has been on the city legal staff since being hired in January 2016 as inspector general.

Regis last year became the interim city attorney to temporarily fill a position that has been vacant since former City Attorney Sabrina Spano left in July 2023. Regis previously was the deputy city attorney.

He became the interim city attorney in November after the city ended an arrangement with outside attorney Todd Greenburg. Greenburg acted as interim city attorney under a contractual arrangement made after Spano left.

City Manager Beth Beatty, who has hiring and firing authority at City Hall, did not return a call for comment.

“Beth is not going to comment about personnel,” DiBenedetto said.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.