World Kia plans to expand in Joliet

The World Kia dealership in Joliet is planning to add a second Jefferson Street location. (Bob Okon)

World Kia plans to expand operations by adding a second location on Jefferson Street in Joliet.

The dealership located at 2525 W. Jefferson St. is in the process of buying property east of Larkin Avenue for the expansion.

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday will consider a sales tax rebate package for the project that would be worth $820,500 over 10 years, according to a city staff memo to the council.

World Kia would more than double its size with the expansion, according to the staff memo.

“We have outgrown our current lot size,” World Kia General Manager Josh Falcone told the City Council Land Use and Economic Development Committee when it met last week.

The World Kia dealership in Joliet is located at 2525 W. Jefferson St. (Bob Okon)

No objections were raised to the incentives, which staff said are based on the standard incentive package the city offers car dealers when expanding or locating in Joliet. The incentive package was first developed at a time when Joliet was losing Jefferson Street car dealers looking for more space to expand their business.

World Kia found space at the RightWay Auto Sales location at 1705 W. Jefferson St. Longtime local residents also remember it as the location of the old Bert Adams Pontiac dealership.

The site will be used by World Kia for used car sales and expanded service operations, according to the staff memo.

While Joliet would rebate $820,500 to World Kia in sales taxes over 10 years, the city also would get nearly $520,000 in sales taxes over that period, according to estimates.

The expansion also is expected to add 23 jobs at World Kia.