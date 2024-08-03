August 03, 2024
Will County property transfers: Jan. 11 to July 2, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Modenhauer 2022 Trust to Jon Paveza and Jaclyn Hofstetter, Residence at 725 Dorchester Drive, Bolingbrook, $365,000, May 10.

Eric Ballesteros to Victor Ciorba, Residence at 1v Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $210,500, June 24.

Aleem Raja to Manuel D. Rodriguez and Amanda R. Todro, Residence at 297 Arbor Court 26 7, Bolingbrook, $281,000, June 19.

Tory A. Magee to Alicia S. Deitz and Luke M. Lynch, Residence at 432 Butterfly Road, Bolingbrook, $400,000, May 22.

Mohammed Mateen to Jannette De La Cruz and Celestino Valle, Residence at 602 N. Pinecrest Road, Bolingbrook, $350,000, May 15.

Jose Bugarin to Ana L. Cahue and Homero Soto, Residence at 625 Cochise Circle, Bolingbrook, $385,000, June 12.

Gene M. Emrick to Ibrahim Sadek and Ola Ghaly, Residence at 725 Delacourte Ave., Bolingbrook, $500,000, June 18.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Brittany Hill, Residence at 732 Melissa Drive, Bolingbrook, $345,000, May 13.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Nishat Bushra and Mohammad Musheer Ahmad, Residence at 776 Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook, $650,000, May 22.

Martha S. Kirsch Trust to Teresa Anne Hussain, Residence at 804 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $500,000, May 23.

Sabrina M. Soto to Alexandr Deducenco, Residence at 8p Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $170,000, April 19.

Braidwood

Timothy Lang to Robert W. Kubistal Jr., Residence at 903 Madison Ave., Braidwood, $260,000, March 8.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Ken and Stephanie Smith, Residence at 800 N. Center St., Braidwood, $120,000, May 31.

John M. Grote to Justin and Trisha Murphy, Residence at 878 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood, $313,000, May 16.

Ensure Construction Inc to Daniel C. Huerta, Residence at 800 Western Ave., Braidwood, $330,000, June 14.

Crest Hill

Charles Claffy to Dennis and Sharon Johnsen, Residence at 2212 Lynwood St., Crest Hill, $245,000, June 18.

Frankfort

Suburban Realty Inc to Linda R. Nagel, Residence at 7559 W. Lakeside Drive, Frankfort, $439,900, May 16.

Therese Y. Roberson to Gerges B. Morkous and Fayrouz F. Nashid, Residence at 7962 Pineview Lane, Frankfort, $700,000, May 29.

John Hartford to Angela Bronzell, Residence at 7947 W. Laurel Drive, Frankfort, $335,000, June 10.

Bridie S. Deiters to Alishea P. Coney Becton and Michael J. Becton, Residence at 7911 Northwoods Drive, Frankfort, $694,000, June 6.

Law 2019 Trust to Bradley J. Knudsen and Colette Maida, Residence at 7843 W. Carrie Court, Frankfort, $391,000, June 7.

Thomas John Wilkus to James G. and Donna Castrogiovanni, Residence at 7685 Thistlewood Lane, Frankfort, $365,000, June 27.

James W. Valleyfield to Laura and Robert M. Sullivan, Residence at 7511 James St., Frankfort, $480,000, May 15.

Richard A. Kus to Naim Alajloony, Residence at 7444 W. Hickory Creek Drive, Frankfort, $375,000, May 29.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Michael and Jennifer Campbell, Residence at 740 Iron Gate Court, Frankfort, $675,000, Jan. 11.

James Bjes to Rudy Mulyadi and Lily Gunawan, Residence at 7363 W. Hickory Creek Drive, Frankfort, $340,000, June 11.

Ronald A. Strenge Jr. to Melissa M. and Gerald F. Bronzell, Residence at 7740 W. Laurel Drive, Frankfort, $324,000, May 17.

Brandon M. Eppolito to Timothy J. Brzezwski and Jessica K. Kelly, Residence at 8204 W. Evergreen Drive, Frankfort, $375,000, June 10.

Marco Antonio Colin Ramirez to Ahmed Shalabi and Ghizlane Alioualla, Residence at 20538 S. Frankfort Square Road, Frankfort, $359,900, June 27.

Daniel G. Klauba to Caterina and Adam Mackowiak, Residence at 8208 W. Norwood Drive, Frankfort, $345,500, May 7.

Homer Glen

Russel R. Kowalczyk to Kenneth King and Tiffany Haddad, Residence at 13920 S. Split Rail Drive, Homer Glen, $540,000, July 2.

Loving Trust to Arunas Navickas and Deanna Targosz, Residence at 15400 W. 139th St., Homer Glen, $688,000, June 27.

Joliet

June A. Farr to Abel and Sofia Pantoja, Residence at 903 Barthelme Ave., Joliet, $225,000, February 26.

Linda L. Johnson to Olando Johnson and Claris Mushengezi Bondo, Residence at 4607 Kylemore Court, Joliet, $330,000, June 21.

Maria Martinez Campos to Jose M. Sandoval and Gabriela Martinez, Residence at 602 Francis St., Joliet, $80,000, June 6.

Raul A. Lozano to Sandy Zavala, Residence at 903 Thorn Creek Drive, Joliet, $340,000, May 13.

Fannie Mae to Brent Wismer, Residence at 1312 Devonshire Drive, Joliet, $350,000, July 2.

Marino Trust to Joel Benitez, Residence at 900 Krings Lane, Joliet, $271,500, March 27.

Jose L. Salgado to Ruben Billate Medina and Julia Santana, Residence at 905 Clement St., Joliet, $235,000, April 26.

Robert Mattas to Michael and Paula J. Costenaro, Residence at 6716 Legacy Pointe Court, Joliet, $445,000, June 18.

Midwest Capital Investments LLC to Jose Toribio Meza, Residence at 615 Mohawk St., Joliet, $232,000, June 6.

Susan Lynn Colwell to Carlos Alfredo Serrano, Residence at 902 Plaza Drive, Joliet, $199,900, June 20.

Hirner Trust to Steven G. Jaeger, Residence at 609 Tana Lane, Joliet, $315,000, June 17.

Teofilo Baez Sanchez to Jeovana Roman and Maria L. Santander, Residence at 610 Woodruff Ave., Joliet, $90,000, June 21.

Angelica Maria Diaz to Gregory Ricker III and Savannah Rucker, Residence at 715 Silver Fox Drive, Joliet, $400,000, May 9.

Seth Cornfield to Alejandro Camacho, Residence at 713 Prestige St., Joliet, $335,000, June 5.

Wilfredo Medina Valentin to Monica Vasquez, Residence at 725 Richards St., Joliet, $58,000, May 29.

Erika D. Chester to Pedro Gomez, Residence at 710 Blackhawk St., Joliet, $60,000, June 4.

Benjamin Breyne to Samuel F. Arnold Jr., Residence at 811 Black Road, Joliet, $260,000, May 30.

Adam Cockrell to Kristopher Fitzgerald, Residence at 806 Shortwood Drive, Joliet, $379,900, May 16.

David M. Bradica to Refugio Carranza Bahena, Residence at 805 Cypress Lane, Joliet, $234,000, May 28.

Colin Harn to Katrina Bobel and Annmarie Bobel Sobun, Residence at 901 Thorn Creek Drive, Joliet, $295,000, May 8.

Gary N. Pickering to Michael Wirth and Mayra Santillan, Residence at 813 Timber Springs Drive, Joliet, $385,000, May 16.

Jose Gonzalez to Jaime Barrera, Residence at 814 Campbell St., Joliet, $210,000, May 16.

Jacob P. Vidovich to Jennifer Lynn Petty, Residence at 814 Manor Court, Joliet, $280,500, May 1.

JLRC Properties LLC Series 1 to Amy M. and Ronald N. Lanham, Residence at 741 Westport Drive, Joliet, $360,000, May 14.

Sue A. Bebej to Amy Fitzgerald, Residence at 3010 Sanctuary Lane, Joliet, $382,950, June 18.

Ostir Short Term Trust to Alan R. Maxwell, Residence at 813 Sheila Drive, Joliet, $260,000, May 7.

Lemont

Blake A. Bercher to Mark and Michael Pawlak, Residence at 824 State St., Lemont, $250,000, May 30.

Jacqueline Babicz to Robert P. Westphal, Residence at 828 Warner Ave., Lemont, $300,000, June 10.

Turner Trust to Robert J. Morrissey Jr. and Mary L. Morrissey, Residence at 6 Spruce Court, Lemont, $575,000, June 7.

Michael E. Subka to Robert Paul Kwasneski and Laura Elizabeth Holle, Residence at 613 Singer Ave., Lemont, $440,000, June 13.

James Onorati to Arnulfo Sanchez and Prosperina Millan, Residence at 17342 Bluff Road, Lemont, $595,000, June 25.

Lockport

Cynthia J. Swapa to Patrick Kopf and Allison Pakula, Residence at 641 South St., Lockport, $265,000, June 14.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Thuy Thi Kim Nguyen and Hung Van Dieu, Residence at 16514 S. Silo Bend Drive, Lockport, $534,990, June 25.

Michael T. Kelly to Wade Dustin Lake and Jamie E. Kelly, Residence at 422 West St., Lockport, $60,000, June 27.

Clara Knutte to David and Sarah Ludwig, Residence at 16606 W. Primrose Lane, Lockport, $251,000, June 27.

Laima Jaruseviciene to Alexander and Margaret Lenkiewicz, Residence at 16645 W. Adobe Drive, Lockport, $269,000, June 19.

Kayla Renee to Robert W. and Katelyn L. Daniel, Residence at 1003 Runyan Drive, Lockport, $430,000, June 28.

Gregory Di Domenic to Bashu Nath and Jyoti Patel, Residence at 703 Maryknoll Drive, Lockport, $240,000, July 1.

Manhattan

Dr. Horton Inc Midwest to George A. and Nitza T. Perez, Residence at 15051 W. Cambridge Lane, Manhattan, $443,990, June 25.

Mokena

Gramont Trust to Ashley N. Utt and Luis M. Perez, Residence at 19933 Center St., Mokena, $312,000, June 28.

Daniel W. Marrello Jr. to Nicholas Marrello and Anthony Schendi, Residence at 20139 N. Woodland Circle, Mokena, $210,000, May 23.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Zachary D. Jordan and Alexis L. Serrano, Residence at 12020 Kent Trail, Mokena, $875,000, May 29.

New Lenox

Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Joseph Mark Seper and Marisa Gonzalez Seper, Residence at 865 Picardy Place, New Lenox, $493,365, May 28.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Jeremy Franklin Pack and Katy Pack, Residence at 740 Somerset Court, New Lenox, $436,450, April 12.

Chevlin Trust to Fredrick J. and Mary A. Hodgers, Residence at 83 Tall Grass Road, New Lenox, $425,000, May 2.

Andrew J. Lusk to Martin C. Stojanovich Sr. and Cynthia M. Messina, Residence at 775 Teal Drive, New Lenox, $540,000, May 29.

Gina M. Barbosa to Mitchell Stefans and Natalie Bukowski Stefans, Residence at 852 Karen Lane, New Lenox, $560,000, May 29.

Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Joel and Araceli Melero, Residence at 901 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $477,840, March 27.

Schwartz Trust to Michael A. and Kirsten E. Fornaris, Residence at 652 Lisson Grove, New Lenox, $500,000, May 22.

Moore Trust to Bob Palka, Residence at 2302 Marcombe Drive, New Lenox, $180,000, June 26.

Katherine E. Minderman to Steven and Stephanie Niemann, Residence at 740 O’Connell St., New Lenox, $489,900, May 15.

Ferlin Trust to Peter Arnold Zientara, Residence at 160 Wind Crest Lane, New Lenox, $455,000, June 30.

Samuel D. Harris to Joel and Lauren Feddes, Residence at 841 Buckboard Drive, New Lenox, $300,000, July 1.

Adam Rolenc to Steven Mulderink, Residence at 904 Stafford Court, New Lenox, $415,000, Jan. 22.

Duthie A. Collins to Duthie A. Collins II, Residence at 631 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox, $75,000, June 21.

Plainfield

Jonathan S. Mildbrand to Tiffany L. and Brandon L. Crombar, Residence at 25315 W. Rock Drive, Plainfield, $630,000, June 7.

Artur Arushanyan to Ernesto and Danelle Mateo, Residence at 1809 Brighton Lane, Plainfield, $440,000, June 20.

James Lynch to Jovanna Chavez and Erika Oswald, Residence at 6500 Breckenridge Drive, Plainfield, $495,000, June 5.

Lowe Trust to James and Amanda D. McGrath, Residence at 23920 W. Plainsman Circle, Plainfield, $360,000, June 28.

Romeoville

Homer Cunningham to Breanna J. Madrazo, Residence at 784 N. Sleepy Hollow Lane, Romeoville, $472,500, May 30.

Weldon Trust to Dominic E. and Rosemary Turley, Residence at 764 Pentwater Court, Romeoville, $329,900, May 16.

Wright Trust to Joseph V. and Karina Garcia, Residence at 74 Harmony Lane, Romeoville, $260,000, May 3.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Victor and Priscilla Castillo, Residence at 737 Yates Ave., Romeoville, $299,000, June 27.

Urba Family Trust to Adolfo E. Tenorio, Residence at 603 Cedar Court 603, Romeoville, $260,000, June 21.

Jose Luis Picazo to Andrew M. and Melissa A. Wright, Residence at 717 Geneva Ave., Romeoville, $345,000, May 3.

Matthew Blicharz to Shareen Franklin, Residence at 901 Dunbridge Lane, Romeoville, $249,000, April 2.

Efrain Barrios to Magaly Loeza, Residence at 616 Kingston Drive, Romeoville, $250,000, June 21.

Decaprio Trust to Cheryl Plesha and Wayne Hovland, Residence at 620 Bridgeman Lane, Romeoville, $377,000, June 14.

Jonathan Villa to James M. and Korrie A. Prodzenski, Residence at 724 Echo Ave., Romeoville, $342,500, May 23.

Margaret E. Vazquez to Jose M. Sanchez, Residence at 626 Lynn Ave., Romeoville, $260,000, June 21.

Arianda A. Nava to Ciro Martinez, Residence at 115 Cedarbend Drive, Romeoville, $225,000, May 17.

Elizabeth Rizzatto to Leonardo and Rosa M. Peredo, Residence at 636 Lynn Ave., Romeoville, $270,000, June 26.

James E. Brown Jr. to Rachael A. Kuchar, Residence at 67 Coralbell Court, Romeoville, $235,000, June 11.

Raul Altamirano to Ricardo Cano, Residence at 602 Cedar Court, Romeoville, $252,000, June 3.

Shorewood

Austin Paitz to Pavlo Yanytskyy, Residence at 823 Summit Creek Drive, Shorewood, $287,600, May 13.

Obra Special Needs Payback Trust to Wesley R. and Mary M. Weisenburn, Residence at 812 Treetop Lane, Shorewood, $243,000, May 31.

Kevin Malloy to Josiah and Meira Sirek, Residence at 902 Caprice Drive, Shorewood, $329,900, Jan. 17.

Freessa Piper Taylor to Sharon Renwick, Residence at 710 Pleasant Court, Shorewood, $430,000, May 20.

Christine J. Peterson to Eric D. Ferenzi, Residence at 904 Madiera Drive, Shorewood, $325,000, May 9.

John T. Buenz to John and Celeste Geiss, Residence at 904 Butterfield Circle W., Shorewood, $435,000, April 26.

Wilmington

Thomas J. Kahler to Lucas Clennon, Residence at 217 S. First St., Wilmington, $341,000, June 21.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank to Zach Michaels, Residence at 1517 Charlotte St., Wilmington, $150,000, June 4.

Kevin M. Kaplinski to Benjamin Studer, Residence at 603 S. Water St., Wilmington, $255,000, June 17.

MidFirst Bank to Robert Miller, Residence at 902 Luther Drive, Wilmington, $111,950, May 2.

Marcie L. Tafoya to Kristopher Baxter, Residence at 627 S. Water St., Wilmington, $255,000, May 22.

Harding Trust to Kim Holman, Residence at 34665 S. Essex Road, Wilmington, $270,000, June 18.

