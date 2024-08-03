Will County property transfers: Jan. 11 to July 2, 2024

Bolingbrook

Modenhauer 2022 Trust to Jon Paveza and Jaclyn Hofstetter, Residence at 725 Dorchester Drive, Bolingbrook, $365,000, May 10.

Eric Ballesteros to Victor Ciorba, Residence at 1v Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $210,500, June 24.

Aleem Raja to Manuel D. Rodriguez and Amanda R. Todro, Residence at 297 Arbor Court 26 7, Bolingbrook, $281,000, June 19.

Tory A. Magee to Alicia S. Deitz and Luke M. Lynch, Residence at 432 Butterfly Road, Bolingbrook, $400,000, May 22.

Mohammed Mateen to Jannette De La Cruz and Celestino Valle, Residence at 602 N. Pinecrest Road, Bolingbrook, $350,000, May 15.

Jose Bugarin to Ana L. Cahue and Homero Soto, Residence at 625 Cochise Circle, Bolingbrook, $385,000, June 12.

Gene M. Emrick to Ibrahim Sadek and Ola Ghaly, Residence at 725 Delacourte Ave., Bolingbrook, $500,000, June 18.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Brittany Hill, Residence at 732 Melissa Drive, Bolingbrook, $345,000, May 13.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Nishat Bushra and Mohammad Musheer Ahmad, Residence at 776 Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook, $650,000, May 22.

Martha S. Kirsch Trust to Teresa Anne Hussain, Residence at 804 N. Ashbury Ave., Bolingbrook, $500,000, May 23.

Sabrina M. Soto to Alexandr Deducenco, Residence at 8p Fernwood Drive, Bolingbrook, $170,000, April 19.

Braidwood

Timothy Lang to Robert W. Kubistal Jr., Residence at 903 Madison Ave., Braidwood, $260,000, March 8.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Ken and Stephanie Smith, Residence at 800 N. Center St., Braidwood, $120,000, May 31.

John M. Grote to Justin and Trisha Murphy, Residence at 878 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood, $313,000, May 16.

Ensure Construction Inc to Daniel C. Huerta, Residence at 800 Western Ave., Braidwood, $330,000, June 14.

Crest Hill

Charles Claffy to Dennis and Sharon Johnsen, Residence at 2212 Lynwood St., Crest Hill, $245,000, June 18.

Frankfort

Suburban Realty Inc to Linda R. Nagel, Residence at 7559 W. Lakeside Drive, Frankfort, $439,900, May 16.

Therese Y. Roberson to Gerges B. Morkous and Fayrouz F. Nashid, Residence at 7962 Pineview Lane, Frankfort, $700,000, May 29.

John Hartford to Angela Bronzell, Residence at 7947 W. Laurel Drive, Frankfort, $335,000, June 10.

Bridie S. Deiters to Alishea P. Coney Becton and Michael J. Becton, Residence at 7911 Northwoods Drive, Frankfort, $694,000, June 6.

Law 2019 Trust to Bradley J. Knudsen and Colette Maida, Residence at 7843 W. Carrie Court, Frankfort, $391,000, June 7.

Thomas John Wilkus to James G. and Donna Castrogiovanni, Residence at 7685 Thistlewood Lane, Frankfort, $365,000, June 27.

James W. Valleyfield to Laura and Robert M. Sullivan, Residence at 7511 James St., Frankfort, $480,000, May 15.

Richard A. Kus to Naim Alajloony, Residence at 7444 W. Hickory Creek Drive, Frankfort, $375,000, May 29.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Michael and Jennifer Campbell, Residence at 740 Iron Gate Court, Frankfort, $675,000, Jan. 11.

James Bjes to Rudy Mulyadi and Lily Gunawan, Residence at 7363 W. Hickory Creek Drive, Frankfort, $340,000, June 11.

Ronald A. Strenge Jr. to Melissa M. and Gerald F. Bronzell, Residence at 7740 W. Laurel Drive, Frankfort, $324,000, May 17.

Brandon M. Eppolito to Timothy J. Brzezwski and Jessica K. Kelly, Residence at 8204 W. Evergreen Drive, Frankfort, $375,000, June 10.

Marco Antonio Colin Ramirez to Ahmed Shalabi and Ghizlane Alioualla, Residence at 20538 S. Frankfort Square Road, Frankfort, $359,900, June 27.

Daniel G. Klauba to Caterina and Adam Mackowiak, Residence at 8208 W. Norwood Drive, Frankfort, $345,500, May 7.

Homer Glen

Russel R. Kowalczyk to Kenneth King and Tiffany Haddad, Residence at 13920 S. Split Rail Drive, Homer Glen, $540,000, July 2.

Loving Trust to Arunas Navickas and Deanna Targosz, Residence at 15400 W. 139th St., Homer Glen, $688,000, June 27.

Joliet

June A. Farr to Abel and Sofia Pantoja, Residence at 903 Barthelme Ave., Joliet, $225,000, February 26.

Linda L. Johnson to Olando Johnson and Claris Mushengezi Bondo, Residence at 4607 Kylemore Court, Joliet, $330,000, June 21.

Maria Martinez Campos to Jose M. Sandoval and Gabriela Martinez, Residence at 602 Francis St., Joliet, $80,000, June 6.

Raul A. Lozano to Sandy Zavala, Residence at 903 Thorn Creek Drive, Joliet, $340,000, May 13.

Fannie Mae to Brent Wismer, Residence at 1312 Devonshire Drive, Joliet, $350,000, July 2.

Marino Trust to Joel Benitez, Residence at 900 Krings Lane, Joliet, $271,500, March 27.

Jose L. Salgado to Ruben Billate Medina and Julia Santana, Residence at 905 Clement St., Joliet, $235,000, April 26.

Robert Mattas to Michael and Paula J. Costenaro, Residence at 6716 Legacy Pointe Court, Joliet, $445,000, June 18.

Midwest Capital Investments LLC to Jose Toribio Meza, Residence at 615 Mohawk St., Joliet, $232,000, June 6.

Susan Lynn Colwell to Carlos Alfredo Serrano, Residence at 902 Plaza Drive, Joliet, $199,900, June 20.

Hirner Trust to Steven G. Jaeger, Residence at 609 Tana Lane, Joliet, $315,000, June 17.

Teofilo Baez Sanchez to Jeovana Roman and Maria L. Santander, Residence at 610 Woodruff Ave., Joliet, $90,000, June 21.

Angelica Maria Diaz to Gregory Ricker III and Savannah Rucker, Residence at 715 Silver Fox Drive, Joliet, $400,000, May 9.

Seth Cornfield to Alejandro Camacho, Residence at 713 Prestige St., Joliet, $335,000, June 5.

Wilfredo Medina Valentin to Monica Vasquez, Residence at 725 Richards St., Joliet, $58,000, May 29.

Erika D. Chester to Pedro Gomez, Residence at 710 Blackhawk St., Joliet, $60,000, June 4.

Benjamin Breyne to Samuel F. Arnold Jr., Residence at 811 Black Road, Joliet, $260,000, May 30.

Adam Cockrell to Kristopher Fitzgerald, Residence at 806 Shortwood Drive, Joliet, $379,900, May 16.

David M. Bradica to Refugio Carranza Bahena, Residence at 805 Cypress Lane, Joliet, $234,000, May 28.

Colin Harn to Katrina Bobel and Annmarie Bobel Sobun, Residence at 901 Thorn Creek Drive, Joliet, $295,000, May 8.

Gary N. Pickering to Michael Wirth and Mayra Santillan, Residence at 813 Timber Springs Drive, Joliet, $385,000, May 16.

Jose Gonzalez to Jaime Barrera, Residence at 814 Campbell St., Joliet, $210,000, May 16.

Jacob P. Vidovich to Jennifer Lynn Petty, Residence at 814 Manor Court, Joliet, $280,500, May 1.

JLRC Properties LLC Series 1 to Amy M. and Ronald N. Lanham, Residence at 741 Westport Drive, Joliet, $360,000, May 14.

Sue A. Bebej to Amy Fitzgerald, Residence at 3010 Sanctuary Lane, Joliet, $382,950, June 18.

Ostir Short Term Trust to Alan R. Maxwell, Residence at 813 Sheila Drive, Joliet, $260,000, May 7.

Lemont

Blake A. Bercher to Mark and Michael Pawlak, Residence at 824 State St., Lemont, $250,000, May 30.

Jacqueline Babicz to Robert P. Westphal, Residence at 828 Warner Ave., Lemont, $300,000, June 10.

Turner Trust to Robert J. Morrissey Jr. and Mary L. Morrissey, Residence at 6 Spruce Court, Lemont, $575,000, June 7.

Michael E. Subka to Robert Paul Kwasneski and Laura Elizabeth Holle, Residence at 613 Singer Ave., Lemont, $440,000, June 13.

James Onorati to Arnulfo Sanchez and Prosperina Millan, Residence at 17342 Bluff Road, Lemont, $595,000, June 25.

Lockport

Cynthia J. Swapa to Patrick Kopf and Allison Pakula, Residence at 641 South St., Lockport, $265,000, June 14.

Mi Homes of Chicago LLC to Thuy Thi Kim Nguyen and Hung Van Dieu, Residence at 16514 S. Silo Bend Drive, Lockport, $534,990, June 25.

Michael T. Kelly to Wade Dustin Lake and Jamie E. Kelly, Residence at 422 West St., Lockport, $60,000, June 27.

Clara Knutte to David and Sarah Ludwig, Residence at 16606 W. Primrose Lane, Lockport, $251,000, June 27.

Laima Jaruseviciene to Alexander and Margaret Lenkiewicz, Residence at 16645 W. Adobe Drive, Lockport, $269,000, June 19.

Kayla Renee to Robert W. and Katelyn L. Daniel, Residence at 1003 Runyan Drive, Lockport, $430,000, June 28.

Gregory Di Domenic to Bashu Nath and Jyoti Patel, Residence at 703 Maryknoll Drive, Lockport, $240,000, July 1.

Manhattan

Dr. Horton Inc Midwest to George A. and Nitza T. Perez, Residence at 15051 W. Cambridge Lane, Manhattan, $443,990, June 25.

Mokena

Gramont Trust to Ashley N. Utt and Luis M. Perez, Residence at 19933 Center St., Mokena, $312,000, June 28.

Daniel W. Marrello Jr. to Nicholas Marrello and Anthony Schendi, Residence at 20139 N. Woodland Circle, Mokena, $210,000, May 23.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Zachary D. Jordan and Alexis L. Serrano, Residence at 12020 Kent Trail, Mokena, $875,000, May 29.

New Lenox

Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Joseph Mark Seper and Marisa Gonzalez Seper, Residence at 865 Picardy Place, New Lenox, $493,365, May 28.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee to Jeremy Franklin Pack and Katy Pack, Residence at 740 Somerset Court, New Lenox, $436,450, April 12.

Chevlin Trust to Fredrick J. and Mary A. Hodgers, Residence at 83 Tall Grass Road, New Lenox, $425,000, May 2.

Andrew J. Lusk to Martin C. Stojanovich Sr. and Cynthia M. Messina, Residence at 775 Teal Drive, New Lenox, $540,000, May 29.

Gina M. Barbosa to Mitchell Stefans and Natalie Bukowski Stefans, Residence at 852 Karen Lane, New Lenox, $560,000, May 29.

Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Joel and Araceli Melero, Residence at 901 Penrith Lane, New Lenox, $477,840, March 27.

Schwartz Trust to Michael A. and Kirsten E. Fornaris, Residence at 652 Lisson Grove, New Lenox, $500,000, May 22.

Moore Trust to Bob Palka, Residence at 2302 Marcombe Drive, New Lenox, $180,000, June 26.

Katherine E. Minderman to Steven and Stephanie Niemann, Residence at 740 O’Connell St., New Lenox, $489,900, May 15.

Ferlin Trust to Peter Arnold Zientara, Residence at 160 Wind Crest Lane, New Lenox, $455,000, June 30.

Samuel D. Harris to Joel and Lauren Feddes, Residence at 841 Buckboard Drive, New Lenox, $300,000, July 1.

Adam Rolenc to Steven Mulderink, Residence at 904 Stafford Court, New Lenox, $415,000, Jan. 22.

Duthie A. Collins to Duthie A. Collins II, Residence at 631 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox, $75,000, June 21.

Plainfield

Jonathan S. Mildbrand to Tiffany L. and Brandon L. Crombar, Residence at 25315 W. Rock Drive, Plainfield, $630,000, June 7.

Artur Arushanyan to Ernesto and Danelle Mateo, Residence at 1809 Brighton Lane, Plainfield, $440,000, June 20.

James Lynch to Jovanna Chavez and Erika Oswald, Residence at 6500 Breckenridge Drive, Plainfield, $495,000, June 5.

Lowe Trust to James and Amanda D. McGrath, Residence at 23920 W. Plainsman Circle, Plainfield, $360,000, June 28.

Romeoville

Homer Cunningham to Breanna J. Madrazo, Residence at 784 N. Sleepy Hollow Lane, Romeoville, $472,500, May 30.

Weldon Trust to Dominic E. and Rosemary Turley, Residence at 764 Pentwater Court, Romeoville, $329,900, May 16.

Wright Trust to Joseph V. and Karina Garcia, Residence at 74 Harmony Lane, Romeoville, $260,000, May 3.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Victor and Priscilla Castillo, Residence at 737 Yates Ave., Romeoville, $299,000, June 27.

Urba Family Trust to Adolfo E. Tenorio, Residence at 603 Cedar Court 603, Romeoville, $260,000, June 21.

Jose Luis Picazo to Andrew M. and Melissa A. Wright, Residence at 717 Geneva Ave., Romeoville, $345,000, May 3.

Matthew Blicharz to Shareen Franklin, Residence at 901 Dunbridge Lane, Romeoville, $249,000, April 2.

Efrain Barrios to Magaly Loeza, Residence at 616 Kingston Drive, Romeoville, $250,000, June 21.

Decaprio Trust to Cheryl Plesha and Wayne Hovland, Residence at 620 Bridgeman Lane, Romeoville, $377,000, June 14.

Jonathan Villa to James M. and Korrie A. Prodzenski, Residence at 724 Echo Ave., Romeoville, $342,500, May 23.

Margaret E. Vazquez to Jose M. Sanchez, Residence at 626 Lynn Ave., Romeoville, $260,000, June 21.

Arianda A. Nava to Ciro Martinez, Residence at 115 Cedarbend Drive, Romeoville, $225,000, May 17.

Elizabeth Rizzatto to Leonardo and Rosa M. Peredo, Residence at 636 Lynn Ave., Romeoville, $270,000, June 26.

James E. Brown Jr. to Rachael A. Kuchar, Residence at 67 Coralbell Court, Romeoville, $235,000, June 11.

Raul Altamirano to Ricardo Cano, Residence at 602 Cedar Court, Romeoville, $252,000, June 3.

Shorewood

Austin Paitz to Pavlo Yanytskyy, Residence at 823 Summit Creek Drive, Shorewood, $287,600, May 13.

Obra Special Needs Payback Trust to Wesley R. and Mary M. Weisenburn, Residence at 812 Treetop Lane, Shorewood, $243,000, May 31.

Kevin Malloy to Josiah and Meira Sirek, Residence at 902 Caprice Drive, Shorewood, $329,900, Jan. 17.

Freessa Piper Taylor to Sharon Renwick, Residence at 710 Pleasant Court, Shorewood, $430,000, May 20.

Christine J. Peterson to Eric D. Ferenzi, Residence at 904 Madiera Drive, Shorewood, $325,000, May 9.

John T. Buenz to John and Celeste Geiss, Residence at 904 Butterfield Circle W., Shorewood, $435,000, April 26.

Wilmington

Thomas J. Kahler to Lucas Clennon, Residence at 217 S. First St., Wilmington, $341,000, June 21.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank to Zach Michaels, Residence at 1517 Charlotte St., Wilmington, $150,000, June 4.

Kevin M. Kaplinski to Benjamin Studer, Residence at 603 S. Water St., Wilmington, $255,000, June 17.

MidFirst Bank to Robert Miller, Residence at 902 Luther Drive, Wilmington, $111,950, May 2.

Marcie L. Tafoya to Kristopher Baxter, Residence at 627 S. Water St., Wilmington, $255,000, May 22.

Harding Trust to Kim Holman, Residence at 34665 S. Essex Road, Wilmington, $270,000, June 18.