Shorewood Crossroads festival is this weekend

The annual Crossroads Festival returns to Shorewood, running Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4.

The event will be held at Cene’s Four Season Park and can be accessed by two entrances: Seil Road for the main entrance and Wynstone Road for the carnival.

In addition to live music and entertainment and the carnival, there will an open food court and beverage booths.

Sunday will feature a bags tournament , a car show and the Crossroads parade.

Carnival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the festival, go to crossroadspsacc.com/#home-page.

