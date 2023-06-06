Joliet City Manager Capparelli resigns

James Capparelli is no longer city manager in Joliet.

Capparelli said he gave his resignation at Mayor Terry D’Arcy’s request on Tuesday morning.

“I am no longer employed by the city of Joliet,” Capparelli said in a phone interview. “The City Council decided that they wanted to move quickly. They asked for my resignation, which I tendered.”

D’Arcy could not be reached for comment.

I am no longer employed by the city of Joliet in a phone interview. The City Council decided that they wanted to move quickly. They asked for my resignation, which I tendered.” — James Capparelli, former Joliet city manager

The future of Capparelli’s job was doubtful when D’Arcy was elected mayor on April 4, defeating Mayor Bob O’Dekirk. O’Dekirk was Capparelli’s biggest supporter for the job, which he held since January 2021.

Capparelli was on a six-month contract that was scheduled to expire on July 12, leaving his future up to whoever won the city election.

“I’m grateful for the time I spent there,” Capparelli said.

The request for his resignation “was done in a professional manner,” he said.

The request for his resignation came after the City Council met in closed session on Monday night and discussed Capparelli’s future employment. Capparelli had offered to stay on the job while the council conducted a city manager search.

He said he did not have any immediate plans for his future.

“Being city manager is a high-stress job,” he said. “I’m going to decompress for a little bit before I decide what to do.”

This is a developing story. Check for updates.