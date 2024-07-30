Channahon man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

A Channahon man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in both the village and Rockdale, police said.

The investigation into James Dobbs, 59, began June 30, 2023, when the Channahon Police Department learned of an allegation regarding the sexual assault of a 15-year-old youth.

Detectives learned the sex abuse occurred multiple times over several years in Rockdale and Channahon, according to a statement from the Channahon Police Department.

The investigation involved the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, the Bolingbrook Police Department and the Illinois State Police Forensic Science Laboratory.

The investigation led to Dobbs facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dobbs was taken to the Will County jail.