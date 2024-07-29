Will County Pets of the Week: July 29, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Corbin Blue is a sweet 2-year-old husky mix. He was rescued from a rough living situation and needs a safe and loving home. Corbin Blue can be timid initially but warms up quickly and is well-behaved. He loves outdoor adventure and gets along with other dogs. To meet Corbin Blue, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Vader is handsome, confident, chatty and curious. He likes to explore and is playful, especially with toys. Vader likes head scratches, climbing, catching bugs and watching birds. Vader was surrendered when his owner moved and couldn’t take him to the new home. To meet Vader, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Barney is a beagle that came to the shelter from southern Indiana. He is sweet and silly with typical and lovable beagle quirkiness. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Gordon is a kitten that came to the shelter from a local animal control with his brother, Wayne. Gordon is super playful and outgoing. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Denali is a sweet, playful and loving polydactyl. She loves her cuddles, especially when people first wake up and right before bed. She chirps for treats and attention. Denali does well with other cats, dogs and even children and will definitely need a home with a kitty playmate. Don’t have one? We are happy to discount a second adoption fee by 50%. To meet Denali, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Bubba may be shy or timid at first, but with time, patience and love, he becomes quite cuddly. He loves to play with toys – especially crinkle balls – and he gets along really well with other cats. Bubba is OK with dogs as long as they don’t chase him or get in his face. Bubba also has lived with children. Bubba loves to burrow into arms at night for snuggling and purring sessions and follows his foster mom at times, meowing for attention. To meet Bubba, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.