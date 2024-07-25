July 25, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Drivers in Lockport should expect 9th Street lane closures Friday

By Jessie Molloy
The City of Lockport announces the start of the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project with roadwork beginning mid-April 2024.

The City of Lockport announces the start of the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project with roadwork beginning mid-April 2024. (Provided by City of Lockport)

Lockport — The City of Lockport warned drivers of impending lane closures for Friday on Illinois Route 7.

The closure is part of the IL-7 Channelization project and will reduce IL Route 7 (9th Street) to one lane from Summit Drive to 7th Street between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and from 7th Street to Lincoln Street between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Construction crew members will be present to direct motorists through one lane of traffic during the work, but motorists are advised to use caution in the area during construction. Travel delays are also likely.

During construction along IL Route 7, all traffic lanes and business entrances will remain open with temporary detours and closures as needed, the city has said. Drivers should expect delays as construction is projected to continue through the summer of 2025.

Plans are on display for residents to peruse at the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project pre-construction open house at Lockport City Hall on April 15, 2024.

Plans are on display for residents to peruse at the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project pre-construction open house at Lockport City Hall on April 15, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)