The lane closure will impact IL Route 7 from Lincoln Street to Summit Drive in Lockport.

Lockport — The City of Lockport advised of a lane closure on IL Route 7 on Thursday.

According to the city, the closure is part of the IL-7 Channelization project and will impact IL Route 7 (9th Street) from Lincoln Street to Summit Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Construction crew members will reportedly be directing motorists through the one operating lane throughout the day, but motorists are advised to use extra caution when driving through the area and to expect delays.