Will County Pets of the Week: July 22, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

One-year-old Queso likes to play with toys and people. She is energetic, happy-go-lucky and always ready for adventure. Queso likes other dogs but needs a playmate that can match her energy level. To meet Queso, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Hilton Hotel is an easygoing 2-year-old tabby that was rescued with her kittens after being found as strays. After spending time in a foster home to safely raise and nurture her kittens, Hilton is now at NAWS waiting to meet her forever family. She likes to explore and meander around the room. She loves looking out the window, enjoys pets and attention, and will even give hugs. Hilton does well with other cats and would like to be adopted with Hampton, her last kitten. To meet Hilton Hotel (and Hampton), email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS. Humane Society of Illinois)

June is a young dog, possibly a collie mix, that came to the humane society on transport from Kentucky. She is rather timid but is coming out of her shell and enjoys the company of other dogs her size. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sasha is a young domestic shorthair mix that was found as a stray. She was nervous at first but has quickly blossomed and loves pets and attention. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sweet Wellie is a fun-loving feline that's always ready for cuddles, birdwatching, and playing with anything that rolls or wiggles. Wellie is kid-friendly and gets along well with other cats – and even friendly dogs, as long as they respect her personal space. To meet Wellie, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Sweet Padme loves pets, hanging out with people, cat trees, watching birds and squirrels out the window, and playing with toys – especially boxes and her kitty hamster wheel and tunnel. Padme knows her name, comes when called and greets people at the door. She does well with other cats but prefers humans. She’d make a great solo kitty and needs a home where children are 10 or older. To meet Padme, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.