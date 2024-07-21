Lockport Township back-to-school fair helps local students with supplies

Lockport Township — The Lockport Township Supervisor’s Office hosted its first official back-to-school fair to provide students in need with necessary school supplies.

According to a statement released by Supervisor Alex Zapien’s office, residents were able to call the township office and request one school bundle per child. Bundles included pencils, glue sticks, markers, crayons, colored pencils, folders, notebooks, towels, wet wipes, and tissues and over 100 packages were given out during the three-hour event on Wednesday.

The event welcomed families from Lockport, Crest Hill, and Romeoville and also included popcorn, cotton candy, and balloons for kids and booths representing the White Oak Library, the Lockport Township Fire District, the Lockport Police Department, and the Lockport Township Park District.

Township Clerk Erin Haas Gotts talking to residents during at Lockport Township's back-to-school fair Wednesday, July 17, 2024 (Provided by Lockport Township)

The other community organizations provided information about their work for parents as well as treats and giveaways for the whole family.

“We had a successful event, and I am happy we could help families prepare for the upcoming school year,” said Zapien. “School supplies have gotten very expensive, and we are happy to do our part to give back to the community.”

The township plans on repeating the event in the future. Residents interested in township events are encouraged to contact the supervisor’s office by phone with any questions.