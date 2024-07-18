All lanes on I-55 south of Joliet are reopened

Trucks are backed up on southboud lanes of Interstate 55 near Channahon as vehicles are being rerouted because the interstate was blocked by storm damage and downed power lines Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Photon by Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported early Thursday morning that all lanes on Interstate 55 south of Joliet that were blocked from storm damage earlier this week have been reopened.

The stretch of Interstate 55 from U.S. Route 6 in Channahon to River Road in Wilmington were shut down since late Monday night but all lanes were able to reopen at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from IDOT.

The section of highway south of Joliet had been closed since tornadic winds toppled two 200-foot high transmission towers along with high tension wires onto the highway Monday night.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Channahon area was hit by an EF1 tornado that moved on to Frankfort. EF-1 tornadoes produce winds between 86 mph and 110 mph.

Three agencies were involved in working to clear the roadway – ComEd, IDOT and the Illinois State Police.