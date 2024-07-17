I-55 closure in Channahon: ComEd looks to complete clean up work by late Wednesday night

Trucks on Tuesday are backed up on southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Channahon as they exit the highway that was shut down farther south because of transmission towers and power lines that fell onto the roadway during a storm the night before. (Photon by Felix Sarver)

A ComEd official said Wednesday that the company expected to complete its end of work on a closed section of Interstate 55 by midnight, but that does not mean the highway will immediately reopen.

The stretch of Interstate 55 from U.S. Route 6 in Channahon to River Road in Wilmington would reopen Thursday if all goes well, but a state official noted the road still needs to be inspected for damages.

The section of highway south of Joliet has been closed since tornadic winds toppled two 200-foot high transmission towers along with high tension wires onto the highway Monday night.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the Channahon area was hit by an EF1 tornado that moved on to Frankfort. EF-1 tornadoes produce winds between 86 mph and 110 mph.

“We are expecting right now that as of midnight tonight we will have our equipment out, and we will turn it over to the Illinois State Police to do their clearing work,” ComEd Vice President of Projects and Contract Management Neena Hemmady said in the afternoon.

ComEd is one of three agencies involved in reopening, and none of them committed to when I-55 will reopen.

“The time frame is dependent upon each agency involved,” Trooper Shannon Barrea, public information officer for Illinois State Police, said in an email.

Once ComEd is done, state police will haul away two semitrailers and four passenger vehicles that were trapped on I-55 by the falling towers and wires.

“Once the vehicles are removed, then IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) will need some time to clean up the road,” Barrea said.

A stretch of Interstate 55 approaching the Des Plaines River bridges was wide open after the section of highway was shut down because of fallen power lines blown down during the Monday night storm. (Bob Okon)

The state transportation agency also will have to inspect the road for damages, IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said, and she had no timeline for how long the inspection may take. Reopening the road would depend on what inspectors find.

“If there’s no damage and it’s good, we would set up to reopen that roadway as soon as possible,” she said.

IDOT issued a news release on the I-55 closing later in the afternoon but it only reminded travelers that the section of highway remained closed.

In addition to two huge metal transmission towers falling on the highway, heavy equipment has been put to use while ComEd worked on the fallen power lines. Bulldozers were used to act as anchors for the fallen wires to maintain tension.

“It’s a very involved process,” Hemmady said.

In addition to the two transmission towers, 30 wooden utility poles were blown down, she said.

The power lines blown down in the area of Arsenal Road also led to a power outage at the nearby ExxonMobil Refinery.