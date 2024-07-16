Plainfield South High School sustains roof damage in storm

Nine Servpro trucks and vans were parked Tuesday at Plainfield South High School, which sustained roof damage in the storm that swept through Joliet on Monday. July 16, 2024 (Bob Okon)

Storm damage in Joliet on Monday night included the roof at Plainfield South High School.

The school is located on the far west side of Joliet, and the damage marks one more example of the scattered impact of the storm across the city.

Plainfield South continued operations while roof repairs were underway on Tuesday, according to an email from Plainfield School District 202.

The school at Caton Farm and Ridge roads “sustained moderate roof and interior water damage,” according to the email responding to questions about the damage.

“This includes damage to the roof over the southwest side of the school, hallways and 12 classrooms,” school district Director of Facilities Jason Khuen said in the statement.

Trees on the school grounds also were knocked down or damaged in the storm.

Fallen trees and limbs on the Plainfield South High School campus were being cut up Tuesday after the storm that damaged scattered sections of Joliet the previous night. July 16, 2024 (Bob Okon)

The Plainfield South campus was among several areas of the city damaged by the storm while other sections of Joliet remained relatively untouched.

The storm knocked down trees and ripped apart two garages in the Marycrest neighborhood located at West Jefferson Street and Hammes Avenue.

A large number of trees across the Inwood Golf Course on West Jefferson Street also were damaged or destroyed in the storm.

The Forest Park neighborhood on the East Side sustained significant damage that included trees falling on two houses.

Several communities across the Joliet region reported damage and power outages Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether any tornadoes occurred in Joliet. But a tornado rated at EF-1 was confirmed in Channahon. High winds in the Channahon area knocked down power lines across Interstate 55, which kept that section of the highway closed through at least most of Tuesday.