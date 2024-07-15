Will County Pets of the Week: July 15, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Timbuck Timber is a fun-loving, 1-year-old mixed breed. He was rescued from a high-kill shelter in southern Illinois, where he was scheduled to be euthanized because he was heartworm-positive. He was rescued and made the long trip to NAWS to receive treatment and have a second chance at life. He needs a family that will help him through his treatments and patiently wait for him to be his best self. He is lovable, playful and very sweet. He likes other dogs, cats and children. To meet Timbuck Timber, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Timbuck Timber is a fun-loving, 1-year-old mixed breed. He was rescued from a high-kill shelter in southern Illinois, where he was scheduled to be euthanized because he was heartworm-positive. He was rescued and made the long trip to NAWS to receive treatment and have a second chance at life. He needs a family that will help him through his treatments and patiently wait for him to be his best self. He is lovable, playful and very sweet. He likes other dogs, cats and children. To meet Timbuck Timber, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Two-year-old Noa was found as a stray surviving on his own outdoors and needs a safe home. Noa is charming, confident and friendly. He is curious about new people and will jump up to greet visitors. He is eager for attention and easily shows his affectionate nature. He will enjoy the center of attention in a loving home. Noa will make a loyal companion full of love and playfulness. To meet Noa, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Two-year-old Noa was found as a stray surviving on his own outdoors and needs a safe home. Noa is charming, confident and friendly. He is curious about new people and will jump up to greet visitors. He is eager for attention and easily shows his affectionate nature. He will enjoy the center of attention in a loving home. Noa will make a loyal companion full of love and playfulness. To meet Noa, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Lady is a senior shepherd mix who came to the humane society after her previous owner died. Lady was shy at first, but she loves walks and being with people. Lady needs a cozy and loving retirement home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Lady is a senior shepherd mix who came to the humane society after her previous owner died. Lady was shy at first, but she loves walks and being with people. Lady needs a cozy and loving retirement home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Millie is a young cat that came to the humane society from a local animal control. She loves attention and gets along with other cats. Millie was diagnosed with infectious peritonitis, a viral disease in cats, in March. Millie has completed treatment and is in remission. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Millie is a young cat that came to the humane society from a local animal control. She loves attention and gets along with other cats. Millie was diagnosed with infectious peritonitis, a viral disease in cats, in March. Millie has completed treatment and is in remission. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Willow is a 1-year-old gray tabby. She is playful, curious and loving. She loves to run around and play but also relax and cuddle. She enjoys playing with other kitties, too. She loves attention and wants to be friends with every person and kitty she meets. To meet Willow, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.

Willow is a 1-year-old gray tabby. She is playful, curious and loving. She loves to run around and play but also relax and cuddle. She enjoys playing with other kitties, too. She loves attention and wants to be friends with every person and kitty she meets. To meet Willow, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Sweet Padme loves pets, hanging out with people, cat trees, watching birds and squirrels out the window, and playing with toys – especially boxes and her kitty hamster wheel and tunnel. Padme knows her name, comes when called and greets people at the door. She does well with other cats but prefers humans. She’d make a great solo kitty and needs a home where children are 10 or older. To meet Padme, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.