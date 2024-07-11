Chicago Cubs business president Crane Kenny to speak at Joliet Chamber program

In this May 17, 2013 photo, Crane Kenney, the Chicago Cubs' president of business operations., looks out over Wrigley during batting practice before a Cubs baseball game in Chicago. Kenney will be a guest of honor at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry 110th anniversary with a special luncheon on Sept. 10. (Charles Rex)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry will celebrates its 110th anniversary in September with a special luncheon featuring a fireside chat between Crane Kenney, Chicago Cubs president of business operations, and David Kaplan, a Chicago columnist, radio and TV personality known for ESPN Chicago Radio’s “The Kap and J. Hood Morning Show.”

The luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Renaissance Center in Joliet.

Kenney and Kaplan will speak about the economic development of Gallagher Way and the area surrounding Wrigley Field, according to a news release from the chamber.

The two will touch on the positive influence that the redevelopment has had on existing businesses as well as the area’s draw as a year-round destination. They will answer the questions, “How did the vision start?” “How long did it take for the idea to come to fruition” and “Who was involved throughout the process?” according to the release.

“It fills us with immense joy and gratitude to mark 110 years of excellence and growth,” chamber President Jen Howard said in the release. “Our unwavering commitment to the needs of the businesses and organizations in the region combined with the dedication of an exceptional team has always been the cornerstone of our success.”

Contact the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 815-727-5371 or visit jolietchamber.com to make reservations.