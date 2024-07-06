Joliet police board meets for another round of hiring

The Joliet Police Station is at at 150 W. Washington St. (Bob Okon)

The Joliet Board of Fire and Police Commissioners on Monday will consider 19 candidates for openings in the police department.

The police department is trying to reach its budgeted staffing of 286 officers at a time when veterans are retiring. In June, the police board approved the hiring of five recruits who will go through training before joining the department.

The department now has 262 officers.

Not all officers presented to the police board come with recommendations for approval from the department.

In June, the board considered a list of 12 applicants but approved the hiring of only five.