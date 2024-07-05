Plainfield motorcycle operator dies after Bolingbrook crash

A 62-year-old motorcycle operator from Plainfield died in a two-vehicle crash in Bolingbrook.

At close to 9:20 a.m., Friday officers and an emergency medical crew responded to the crash at South Weber Road and Claar Boulevard, according to a statement from the Village of Bolingbrook.

The crash involved a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 62-year-old man from Plainfield and a Toyota sedan driven by a 19-year-old woman from Montgomery, according to Bolingbrook police Lt. Patrick Kinsella.

Both drivers were hospitalized after officers responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the traffic unit of the Bolingbrook Police Department, Kinsella said.