Pedestrian killed in I-80 crash near Shorewood, Channahon

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College. (Shaw Local News Network)

A multi-vehicle crash caused the death of a pedestrian on Interstate 80 near Shorewood and Channahon on Friday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Friday, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80, west of Interstate 55, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines. The area is south of Shorewood and north of Channahon in Troy Township.

“A pedestrian was fatally struck while standing outside of her vehicle,” Goines said.

All westbound lanes of traffic on I-80 near the crash have been closed, and traffic has been diverted onto the northbound lanes of I-55, Goines said.

Goines said the crash investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.