Will County Pets of the Week: July 1, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Three-year-old Wonder was found as a stray and his previous owners did not want him back. He is happy, wiggly, comes out of his shell quickly and loves attention. He loves playing with other dogs and would enjoy a doggy sibling, but he needs a home without cats. Wonder is good with children. To meet Wonder, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ice Cream is a 1-year-old tortie that was rescued from a local animal control with her kittens. She was a nurturing mother, despite being little more than a kitten herself. Now that her kittens are adopted, she deserves a happy life. She is sweet, snuggly, affectionate and loves sitting on laps. To meet Ice Cream, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dixie is a sweet 2-year-old coonhound mix who came from Kentucky. She has lots of enthusiasm and loves to play. Dixie has the loud voice typical of most hounds, and she needs someone work on her leash manners. She seems to do well with other dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Eleanor is a young domestic shorthair who was found in the middle of a road. She enjoys lying in comfortable beds and playing with toys. Eleanor is very timid and needs a quiet and patient forever home where she has time to come out of her shell. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.