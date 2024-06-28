Feds seek to dismiss fraud case against ex-Lincoln-Way school chief

A former Lincoln-Way High School District 210 superintendent once considered an “absolute genius in school financing” was indicted in 2017 on federal fraud charges. A federal grand jury indicted Lawrence Wyllie, 79, of Naperville on charges alleging that he misappropriated school funds for his own benefit, misappropriated bond proceeds and concealed the district’s true financial condition to board members, bond purchasers and the public. “As a result of the scheme, [Wyllie] fraudulently caused Lincoln-Way to assume at least $7 million in additional debt by fraudulent issuance of bonds, on which Lincoln-Way continues to pay interest, as well as suffer a loss of at least $80,000 in school district funds that were misappropriated and misused by Wyllie for his own personal benefit,” federal prosecutors alleged. The indictment against Wyllie was returned Wednesday in federal court in Chicago. He’s charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of embezzlement. Arraignment in U.S. District Court has not yet been scheduled.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to dismiss a financial fraud case that has dragged on for more than six years against the former leader of Lincoln-Way High School District 210 in New Lenox.

On Friday morning, a motion to dismiss the indictment against Lawrence Wyllie, 86, was filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Yonan. His motion said the government has been “provided information about defendant’s medical condition, including medical records.”

“Based on a review of those materials, the government seeks dismissal of the indictment because defendant’s various medical conditions are significant enough that the parties agree defendant cannot meaningfully contribute to his defense in this matter,” Yonan’s motion said.

Wyllie was charged Sept. 13, 2017, with wire fraud and theft in an indictment that accused him of causing the district to assume $7 million in additional debt, misusing at least $80,000 in district funds for his own personal benefit and concealing the financial health of the district.

Wyllie also was accused of using $50,000 in district funds, including bond funds, to build and operate Superdog, a dog obedience school at Lincoln-Way North campus. Prosecutors said Superdog provided no benefit to the district.

Wyllie continues to collect his pension income from the Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois. He could lose that pension if convicted of the charges against him.

In 2019, Wyllie’s annual pension income was about $340,191. In 2020, that increased to about $350,397 and then to $360,909 in 2021.

Under Wyllie, two more schools at District 210 – North and West – were built in the late 2000s to meet projected growth in student population that never actually occurred. The construction of the schools was financed by $225 million in bonds.

When board members decided in a 5-2 vote in 2015 to close North school, they blamed the district’s financial crisis on low state funding and a housing market crippled by the 2007 Great Recession.

The board members later acknowledged the true condition of District 210 was masked by improper accounting and alleged that Wyllie took unauthorized actions over the district’s finances.