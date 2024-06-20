Will County forest preserves offers Kids Fishing Derby, cicada and bird viewing

Kids ages 5-15 are invited to test their luck at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 29 at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. The fee is $5 per person and prizes will be awarded. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

These are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of June 24. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Discovery Isle Cicadas!: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Come out to dig into all things cicada. This is a drop-in program from 1-3 p.m. The program may include hiking. Free, all ages.

Kids Fishing Derby: two sessions, 7-9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 29, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Prizes and trophies will be awarded after each session for the biggest fish in three age categories: 5-8, 9-12 and 13-15. One free container of nightcrawlers will be provided and each participant receives a goodie bag and sweet treats. Sign up for one derby or both. Register by June 29 or register on the day of the derby. Ages 5-15; $5 per person.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 29, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. The only way to view the nesting herons, egrets and cormorants at this time of year at the rookery is to attend a Saturday morning viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, all ages.

Living History Encounter: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. During this encounter, you may find cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldiers or craftsmen sharing their talents. The program will be offered indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather. Free, all ages.