Envision Fairmont fair held Saturday for Lockport Township community

Will County on Saturday will host Envision Fairmont, an event aimed at engaging residents in the development of a neighborhood plan for the Lockport Township community.

The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairmont Community Center, 525 Barry Ave., will include family-friendly activities, a resource fair, a food giveaway and community planning for Fairmont, according to a news release from the county.

The event kicks off Will County’s “Envision Fairmont” initiative, which will update the Fairmont Neighborhood Plan.

The existing plan, adopted in 2012, has been used for infrastructure improvements, residential development and community projects, according to the release. Attendees will be asked to participate in a community survey focused on future revitalization efforts for Fairmont.

“I encourage all Fairmont residents to attend this event and to share your thoughts on future neighborhood initiatives,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release.

Other activities include kids games and a garden education session. On display will be a traveling art exhibit called “Reclaiming the Narrative: Restoring Black Voices to the Story of Joliet.” Two youth-focused classroom sessions, “Young Urban Planners (K-12)” and “Alternative Energy for Kids,” will be held throughout the day.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank, in partnership with Endeavor Health, will provide a food box giveaway that starts at 10 a.m. and continues while supplies last.

A second Envision Fairmont event will be Aug. 17.

“The Fairmont Neighborhood Plan has provided a strong framework for neighborhood revitalization,” Will County Community Development Division Director Martha Sojka said in the release. “Strong neighborhood participation will help us better understand what the current priorities are, which will help shape the plan update and direction of future initiatives.”

Fairmont residents unable to attend the event can find the community survey at WillCounty.gov or by emailing lugrants@willcountylanduse.com.