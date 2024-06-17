Will County Pets of the Week: June 17, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Biscuit is a large dog – 80 pounds – but she is sweet and lovable. She was dumped at NAWS Humane Society of Illinois after she had her last litter of puppies. She is very appreciative of the love and attention she receives at NAWS, and she will be the same in her forever home. To meet Biscuit, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Holly is a 6-year-old, sweet, longhair that was found as a pregnant stray. She raised her kittens in a foster home, and now it is her turn to find a forever home. She is bold with a calico personality. She knows what she wants and likes. She is affectionate and likes soft-spoken men. She needs to be the only pet in a quiet home without small children. She’s an ideal companion when she receives gentle attention and when her independent nature is respected. To meet Holly, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Shadow is a sweet Maltese mix who was surrendered by his owner. He loves people and very much wants to spend time with them. He needs a comfortable forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Bambi is a female domestic shorthair that came to the shelter from a local animal control. She still is working on socialization with people and other cats, but she is blossoming. Bambi would do well in a patient and loving forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.