Catholic Charities to present ‘A Matter of Balance’ on Tuesdays at Troy Community Center

Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to join Catholic Charities for its “A Matter of Balance” program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays from July 9 to Aug. 27 at the Troy Township Community Center.

Many older adults can experience concerns about falling. “A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to help elders manage falls and increase their activity levels.

To register for the program, call Jan or Brooke at 815-933-7791, ext. 9910 or ext. 9954. For information, visit troytownship.com or catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.