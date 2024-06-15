Joliet Public Schools District 86 hires 2 new administrators

Joliet School District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse (left) and Board of School Inspectors President Elvis Madison, Jr. (right) congratulate (second from left) Dr. Judith Nash and Marysol Sandoval on their new positions with the District 86 administration. (Provided by Joliet School District 86)

Two new Joliet Public Schools District 86 administrators were approved at Wednesday’s Board of School Inspectors meeting.

Judith Nash will be the assistant superintendent for human relations and labor relations, and Marysol Sandoval was selected as the new principal at M.J. Cunningham Elementary School, according to a news release from District 86. Both positions are effective July 1.

The hirings came the same week as the resignation of Assistant Superintendent for Business and Financial Services Tamara Mitchell.

Nash has served as the assistant superintendent of human resources in Valley View School District 365U since 2018. She began her teaching career in District 86 as a seventh-grade language arts, math and science teacher at Hufford Junior High School and then served as a third- and fourth-grade teacher at Carl Sandburg Elementary School, according to District 86.

Nash received her bachelor of science and elementary education degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a master of arts in educational administration from Governors State University, a juris doctorate from the John Marshall Law School, and a doctor of education, educational leadership degree from the University of St. Francis, according to the release.

Sandoval most recently served as an assistant principal and special education coordinator at Emerson Elementary School in Berwyn. She has a bachelor of arts in elementary education from the University of Illinois at Chicago, a master of arts in curriculum and instruction degree from Concordia University at Chicago and a master of arts in educational leadership from Aurora University, according to District 86.

“We are pleased to have someone with Dr. Nash’s extensive leadership experience join District 86 and welcome her back to District 86,” District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse said in the release. “Mrs. Sandoval is the perfect fit for principal, and I know she will do great things at Cunningham. We look forward to working with both of these leaders when they begin their new roles in July.”