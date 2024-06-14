Joliet District 86 business superintendent Tamara Mitchell resigns

Joliet — Joliet Public Schools District 86 Assistant Superintendent for Business and Financial Services Tamara Mitchell has submitted her resignation.

Mitchell, who also currently serves as president of the Illinois Association of School Business Officials, reportedly tendered her resignation to District 86 on Tuesday, one day after her hiring to the position of CFO was approved by the school board of Evanston/Skokie District 65.

According to District 86 Board of School Inspectors President Elvis Madison, the news of Mitchell’s resignation was a surprise to the board.

District 86 is currently undergoing several large capital projects, including the demolition and reconstruction of Gompers and Hufford Junior High Schools, which involve significant financial decisions and nearly $100 million in bond funds.

While some questions remain about how the district will move forward, Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse and the district issued a statement to the Herald-News saying, “We have highly qualified leadership in our district and Mrs. Mitchell’s departure will not impact work moving forward.”

The statement noted that the district’s major projects will continue as planned.

“Tamara Mitchell has served for the past eight years as our assistant superintendent for business and financial services,” the statement said. “She has been a valued member of our organization and we are sad to see her leave, but we wish her well in her new position. We have posted the open position and have already received qualified applications.”

The Herald-News reached out to Mitchell for comment on the reason for her departure but she did not respond.

Evanston Now reported that Mitchell will begin work in her new role at District 65 on July 1.