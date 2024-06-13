Join the Pollinator Party family event at Isle a la Cache in Romeoville on Saturday

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Pollinator Party on June 15 at Isle a la Cache preserve in Romeoville will feature new family-friendly activities, food trucks and more. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County/ Glenn P. Knoblock)

The Pollinator Party at Isle a la Cache preserve in Romeoville on Saturday will offer family-friendly activities, including an obstacle course, food trucks, face painting, vendors and more.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebrates pollinators and the special role they play in our lives pollinating plants that provide food, purify water and prevent erosion, according to a news release from the forest district.

This year’s celebration of pollinators will feature many new activities, including a 33-foot inflatable Pollinator Challenge Course and two food vendors – Kona Ice and Tacos Maui food truck, according to the release.

The Nature Foundation of Will County will be on site selling a large selection of native plants. Wild Birds Unlimited will be selling pollinator-themed goods, and forest district staff will be selling nature-themed forest preserve merchandise, including T-shirts, hats, mugs, water bottles and magnets. Items also can be purchased online at OutsiderThreads.com

Pollinator Party attendees can meet a beekeeper and view a live beehive at the event. Live bats and other creatures that play a role in pollination will be on display at the Incredible bats station. Volunteers and peer organizations will be on hand to provide information on monarchs, hummingbirds, composting and more.

“Be sure to pop by the picnic shelter for several make-and-take craft options and visit the face painting booth,” said Jen Guest, facility supervisor at Isle a la Cache. “Also, Isle a la Cache’s beautiful pollinator garden is blooming. Bring your camera for some great pictures of the plants. And don’t forget to take a quick hike around the island for some amazing views of the Des Plaines River.”

The event is free, but bringing cash or credit cards is recommended for the vendor and food area.