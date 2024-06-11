Prosecutors seek to revoke ex-Joliet housing official’s pretrial release

Robert Hernandez, former commissioner of the Housing Authority of Joliet, was accused by prosecutors on Tuesday, June 11, of violating the conditions of his pretrial release in a felony drug case. (Eric Ginnard)

Prosecutors are requesting a former Joliet housing official return to jail over allegations that he violated the conditions of his pretrial release in two felony drug cases.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke the pretrial release of Robert Hernandez, 62, of Joliet, who was arrested twice earlier this year on felony drug charges. Hernandez is a former commissioner for the Housing Authority of Joliet.

After Hernandez’s jail release on March 14, he was ordered to remain confined to his home for 24 hours a day and submit to electronic monitoring, according to the petition filed on Tuesday by prosecutors.

Hernandez was not allowed to leave the residence unless granted permission by Will County pretrial services, prosecutors said.

The petition accused Hernandez of leaving his home without the permission of pretrial services on March 22, April 11 and April 26.

A report regarding the alleged pretrial violation was impounded from public view.

A judge granted Hernandez’s jail release on March 14 after hearing arguments from his attorney, Jeff Tomczak, that Hernandez has debilitating medical issues and posed no danger to a woman who petitioned a protective order against him.

Hernandez is charged with violating a stalking no-contact order filed by that woman. He’s also charged with felony possession of controlled substance.