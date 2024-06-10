Will County Pets of the Week: June 10, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Charla is a sweet little 5-month-old puppy with one blue eye. Charla is outgoing and loves other dogs, cats and children. She needs a family who will love and spoil her. To meet Charla, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

One-year-old Sardine is quirky, chatty and outgoing. She is curious about people and rubs on her kitty tower to entice pets and attention. She is friendly but still working on her social skills and communicates when she’s had enough attention. Sardine needs a home without small children and an experienced adopter who can easily read her behaviors. Sardine will blossom in the right home. To meet Sardine, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Dudley is a senior pittie mix who has been returned to the shelter after being adopted as a puppy. He has physical issues that require medication. Dudley is sweet, goofy and deserves a loving forever home to live out his senior years. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Ricky is a sweet, adult domestic shorthair who came back to the shelter when his owners could no longer care for him. He needs a foster or foster-to-adopt home because of his medical needs. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Bella is sweet, easygoing and loves to snuggle, eat and relax. She needs time and patience to get accustomed to a new home. Once she does, Bella is very affectionate. Bella must be the only animal in the home. To meet Bella, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Bonded siblings Thyme and Paprika love to play, watch birds, and follow their human friends around. They entertain humans with energetic zoomies and acrobatic skills as they leap and jump for cat wands and other toys. Paprika will bring toys to humans so they can play with him. Thyme loves gentle pets and Christmas bows, carrying them around like prized possessions. Paprika and Thyme must be adopted together into a home together with children ages 8 and older. To meet Thyme and Paprika, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.