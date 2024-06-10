Joliet residence damaged by gunfire, no reports of injuries

Joliet police are investigating a shooting on June 7 in which a residence in the 500 block of Curtis Avenue was hit by gunfire. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Gunfire damaged a residence in Joliet but police have received no reports of anyone who was injured.

At 9:17 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Hosmer Street and Norley Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

A preliminary investigation led police to discover a residence in the 500 block of Curtis Avenue was struck by gunfire, Landeros said.

Officers found several spent bullet casings in an alley west of the 1300 block Raynor Avenue, Landeros said.

Officers checked Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital for any gunshot victims, Landeros said. However, there were no reports by the hospital of any gunshot victims.

Two other shootings were reported on March 31 and April 1 around the same area. The March 31 shooting was reported on Hosmer Street and Norley Avenue and the April 1 shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Norley Avenue.

At the time, officers did not find anyone injured or any property damaged.

Landeros said he did not have any information as of Monday on any connection between the shooting on Friday and the two other shootings earlier in the spring.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information or videos on the shooting on Friday to contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724- 3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.